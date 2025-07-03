Tyson Fury confirms boxing return in 2026, opponent yet to be revealed

Key points

Tyson Fury to return to the boxing ring during Riyadh Season in 2026.



Confirmation comes from Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh.



Fury has been retired since his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024.



Opponent not yet confirmed, though speculation hints at a third bout with Usyk.



Fury to fight again in 2026

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is set to make his return to boxing in 2026, according to Saudi boxing figurehead Turki Alalshikh. The announcement comes despite Fury repeatedly stating that he had no intention of stepping back into the ring after his consecutive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk.

Alalshikh confirmed that Fury had given his word to participate in a future event during the Riyadh Season in 2026. “I talked with him, and I have his word to have him in Riyadh Season in 2026. We have a rabbit to hunt,” he said, referring cryptically to Fury’s prospective opponent.

Opponent yet to be named

Although Alalshikh declined to name the opponent, speculation has grown that the third fight could be against Usyk, whom Fury famously nicknamed an “ugly rabbit”. The pair faced off twice, with the Ukrainian emerging victorious on both occasions. However, with declining fan interest in a trilogy, it remains unclear whether Fury’s comeback will be against Usyk or a new challenger.

Fury’s long-teased British super fight against Anthony Joshua also appears unlikely at present, particularly after Joshua’s knockout loss to Daniel Dubois last year. That defeat ended hopes of a major domestic clash between Joshua and Fury.

Recent public comments and activities

Fury had recently dismissed any return to boxing, stating in May during a trip to Lake Como, Italy, that he was content with his retirement. “I hear a lot of talk of ‘The Gypsy King’ returning to boxing and I ask the question: for what? More boxing belts? I’ve won 22 of them,” he said at the time.

In the same message, he added: “I’m happy, contented with what I’ve done. I’ve got nothing to prove to anybody and nothing to return for.” He described retirement as enjoyable and saw no reason to return to a punishing sport he had already conquered.

Despite these comments, the confirmation from Alalshikh suggests Fury has reconsidered his stance and will make at least one more appearance in the ring.

Fury’s return in 2026 now raises questions about who he will face Getty Images

Usyk and Dubois set for July clash

In the meantime, Oleksandr Usyk is preparing to face Daniel Dubois in a rematch scheduled for 19 July at Wembley Stadium. The fight could unify titles once again if Usyk claims Dubois’s IBF belt. Dubois, who shocked fans by knocking out Anthony Joshua in September 2024, has emerged as one of the division’s major threats.

Fury was present ringside for that upset, and the result threw a potential Joshua-Fury fight into disarray. Since then, Fury has stayed largely out of the boxing spotlight, making public appearances including managing the England side during the Soccer Aid charity football match at Old Trafford, which ended in a 5-4 loss.

Fury’s return in 2026 now raises questions about who he will face — and whether he will chase one final shot at glory in a shifting heavyweight landscape.