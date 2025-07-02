Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

BTS confirm 2026 comeback with new album and world tour after completing military service

The K-pop group reunited for a Weverse livestream to share plans for their first full-group comeback since 2022.

BTS

BTS attend Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 02, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Quick highlights:

• BTS will release a new group album in spring 2026, followed by a world tour.
• All seven members have now completed South Korea’s mandatory military service.
• The announcement was made during their 1 July livestream, their first group appearance since 2022.
• The band will begin regrouping in the U.S. this month to start production.

BTS have officially confirmed their long-anticipated comeback. The global K-pop phenomenon announced that a new group album will be released in spring 2026, alongside a worldwide tour, marking their first full-group activity since 2022.

BTS attends 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 Getty Images


Band reunites after military discharge

The announcement came during a 30-minute livestream on 1 July via Weverse, which saw all seven members including Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, together on air for the first time in nearly three years. Their hiatus began in late 2022 as each member enlisted for South Korea’s mandatory military service. Jin, the eldest, was discharged in June 2024, while the final group members RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook completed service in June 2025. Suga, who served alternative duty, finished on 21 June.

K-pop band BTS's members RM and V react after being discharged from a mandatory military serviceGetty Images


BTS album to reflect 'original mindset'

“We’ll begin working closely together from July,” the group shared during the livestream. “Since this is a group album, it’ll reflect everyone’s input. We’re going into it with the same mindset we had when we first started.”

The 2026 release will be BTS’ first studio album since BE in 2020 and their first full-group project since the 2022 anthology Proof, which became South Korea’s best-selling album of that year with nearly 3.5 million copies sold.

V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY AwardsGetty Images


Tour to follow new album release

Alongside the album, BTS confirmed plans for a global tour, though exact dates and cities have not been revealed. The tour will be their first since Permission to Dance on Stage, which drew more than 4 million fans across in-person shows and digital broadcasts during the post-pandemic period.

“We’ll be visiting fans all over the world. Please look forward to it,” RM said, as fans flooded Weverse with excitement. The stream drew over 7.3 million real-time views.


Economic impact and global success

BTS' return is more than just a musical event, it’s almost like an economic force. Before their hiatus, the group contributed over £3.2 billion (₹33,600 crores) annually to South Korea’s economy, amounting to roughly 0.2% of the country’s GDP, according to the Korea Culture and Tourism Institute. They remain the most-streamed group on Spotify and were the first K-pop act to top both the Billboard 200 and Billboard Artist 100 charts.

k-popmilitary servicesouth koreabts

Related News

Quad-leaders
Asia

Quad condemns Pahalgam attack, flags China’s actions and Myanmar crisis

'Preventable' grid failure caused Heathrow fire, says report
News

'Preventable' grid failure caused Heathrow fire, says report

Tributes paid to Asian mum who died in Leicester attack
News

Tributes paid to Asian mum who died in Leicester attack

south asian cinema
Entertainment

Top 10 South Asian films from 2025 that hit harder than expected

More For You

Diddy trial

Jury reaches partial verdict in Diddy trial but stalls on racketeering charge

Getty Images

Sean Diddy Combs trial sees jury deadlock on racketeering as verdict reached on sex trafficking charges

Quick highlights:

• Jury reaches verdict on 4 out of 5 charges in Sean Combs’ federal trial

• No consensus yet on racketeering conspiracy charge carrying life sentence

Keep ReadingShow less
Rachel Zegler’s ‘Evita’ Performance Sparks Broadway Buzz

Rachel Zegler stuns in Jamie Lloyd’s Evita as Palladium crowds grow nightly

Instagram/officialevita

Rachel Zegler shines in Jamie Lloyd’s ‘Evita’ as West End hit eyes Broadway transfer

Quick highlights:

  • Rachel Zegler plays Eva Perón in Jamie Lloyd’s radical Evita revival at the London Palladium.
  • A viral moment features Zegler singing live from the theatre’s balcony to crowds on the street.
  • Lloyd’s stripped-down staging amps up visuals and sound but sacrifices storytelling depth.
  • Talks are on for a Broadway transfer as early as 2026 with Zegler confirmed to reprise her role.

Rachel Zegler commands the London stage as Eva Perón in Jamie Lloyd’s daring reimagining of Evita, a production that trades subtlety for spectacle and could soon be heading to Broadway.

Following the success of Sunset Boulevard, Lloyd’s signature stripped-down style meets rock concert intensity in this revived version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical. Zegler, in only her second major stage role, dazzles with commanding vocals and presence, even as critics debate the show’s dramatic clarity.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ramayana

Fans await Ramayana teaser as early reviews spark buzz online

Instagram/iamnamitmalhotra

‘Ramayana’ first exclusive review calls Ranbir Kapoor's film a visual spectacle for generations

Quick highlights:

  • First glimpse of Ramayana to release on 3 July; teaser is three minutes long.
  • Taran Adarsh calls it “a film for generations,” praises vision and visuals.
  • Ranbir Kapoor leads as Lord Ram, alongside Sai Pallavi and Yash.
  • The film is split into two parts: Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027 releases confirmed.

Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited cinematic adaptation of Ramayana is finally ready to be unveiled. The first official glimpse of the mythological epic drops on 3 July, but even before its release, early reactions are adding to the anticipation.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who got an exclusive preview of the three-minute teaser and an extended seven-minute vision reel, has described the film as “a timeless saga” that will not only captivate today’s audience but also resonate with generations to come.

Keep ReadingShow less
Vismaya Mohanlal’s daughter

Vismaya Mohanlal makes her film debut with Malayalam project Thudakkam

Instagram/mayamohanlal

Mohanlal’s daughter Vismaya to make acting debut with 'Thudakkam' directed by '2018' filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph

Quick highlights:

  • Vismaya Mohanlal to debut in Thudakkam, helmed by Jude Anthany Joseph.
  • The Malayalam film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas.
  • Mohanlal and Pranav Mohanlal posted heartfelt messages welcoming Vismaya to cinema.
  • Vismaya is also a published poet and visual artist with a book titled Grains of Stardust.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s daughter, Vismaya Mohanlal, is stepping into cinema with Thudakkam, a Malayalam feature directed by 2018 filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph. The announcement, made on social media by her father and production house Aashirvad Cinemas, marks Vismaya’s formal entry into acting after years of working quietly as a poet and artist.

Vismaya Mohanlal transitions from poetry and art to acting in ThudakkamInstagram/mayamohanlal

Keep ReadingShow less
The Running Man

Glen Powell stars in Edgar Wright’s The Running Man based on Stephen King’s dystopian thriller

Instagram/runningmanmovie/Youtube screeengrab

'The Running Man' trailer: Glen Powell leads deadly TV survival game in Edgar Wright’s remake of Stephen King’s novel

Quick highlights:

• Glen Powell stars as Ben Richards in The Running Man, directed by Edgar Wright.

• Based on Stephen King’s 1982 novel and a remake of the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger film.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc