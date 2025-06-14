Jungkook apologises after backlash for wearing ‘Make Tokyo Great Again’ cap at BTS rehearsal

BTS star Jungkook has issued a public apology after sparking backlash for wearing a cap with the phrase “Make Tokyo Great Again” during a rehearsal for J-Hope’s concert. The phrase, seen as politically loaded, upset many fans in South Korea, with some calling it offensive and thoughtless.
The singer, who recently completed his mandatory military service, said he was unaware of the slogan’s sensitive background and admitted that he should have been more cautious.
Jungkook of K-pop supergroup BTS at an outdoor sporting facility in Yeoncheon Getty Images
Slogan draws backlash over political and cultural sensitivity
Jungkook was seen in an all-black outfit and the now-controversial cap during rehearsals for the Hope on the Stage concert on Friday in Goyang. The slogan on the cap, “Make Tokyo Great Again,” echoed political phrases linked to Japanese nationalism and was previously used by Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko. Some South Korean fans were quick to point out that the phrase has been associated with anti-Korean sentiments and accused the singer of being “careless.”
The similarity to Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” also added fuel to the fire, as netizens debated the political undertones and the potential implications of a global star wearing such a phrase publicly. Social media lit up with disappointment, with many questioning how Jungkook could overlook such a sensitive issue, especially given the historical tensions between South Korea and Japan.
Jungkook responds: “No excuse for my carelessness”
The 27-year-old singer responded quickly to the criticism through a heartfelt message on Weverse. “I sincerely apologise for the disappointment and inconvenience caused by the hat I wore during rehearsals. I didn’t realise the historical and political context behind the phrase,” he wrote. “There’s no excuse. I was careless. I’ll make sure to be more thoughtful from now on.”
He also confirmed that the cap was discarded immediately and acknowledged that he had hurt many of his fans unintentionally. The apology was met with mixed reactions. While some appreciated his honesty, others felt the damage had already been done.
This incident comes just days after Jungkook completed his 18-month military service alongside Jimin. The Hope on the Stage concert marked his return to the spotlight, with all seven BTS members reuniting on stage, drawing cheers from fans. Jungkook had recently released Never Let Go, a song dedicated to fans during BTS’s 11th anniversary.