Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Jungkook apologises after backlash for wearing ‘Make Tokyo Great Again’ cap at BTS rehearsal

The singer faced criticism over the slogan’s political ties and admitted his lack of awareness in a public apology.

Jungkook

Jungkook under fire for wearing Make Tokyo Great Again cap at BTS concert rehearsal

Twitter/ Pannchoa/ Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 14, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

BTS star Jungkook has issued a public apology after sparking backlash for wearing a cap with the phrase “Make Tokyo Great Again” during a rehearsal for J-Hope’s concert. The phrase, seen as politically loaded, upset many fans in South Korea, with some calling it offensive and thoughtless.

The singer, who recently completed his mandatory military service, said he was unaware of the slogan’s sensitive background and admitted that he should have been more cautious.

JungkookJungkook of K-pop supergroup BTS at an outdoor sporting facility in Yeoncheon Getty Images


Slogan draws backlash over political and cultural sensitivity

Jungkook was seen in an all-black outfit and the now-controversial cap during rehearsals for the Hope on the Stage concert on Friday in Goyang. The slogan on the cap, “Make Tokyo Great Again,” echoed political phrases linked to Japanese nationalism and was previously used by Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko. Some South Korean fans were quick to point out that the phrase has been associated with anti-Korean sentiments and accused the singer of being “careless.”

The similarity to Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” also added fuel to the fire, as netizens debated the political undertones and the potential implications of a global star wearing such a phrase publicly. Social media lit up with disappointment, with many questioning how Jungkook could overlook such a sensitive issue, especially given the historical tensions between South Korea and Japan.

Jungkook responds: “No excuse for my carelessness”

The 27-year-old singer responded quickly to the criticism through a heartfelt message on Weverse. “I sincerely apologise for the disappointment and inconvenience caused by the hat I wore during rehearsals. I didn’t realise the historical and political context behind the phrase,” he wrote. “There’s no excuse. I was careless. I’ll make sure to be more thoughtful from now on.”

He also confirmed that the cap was discarded immediately and acknowledged that he had hurt many of his fans unintentionally. The apology was met with mixed reactions. While some appreciated his honesty, others felt the damage had already been done.

This incident comes just days after Jungkook completed his 18-month military service alongside Jimin. The Hope on the Stage concert marked his return to the spotlight, with all seven BTS members reuniting on stage, drawing cheers from fans. Jungkook had recently released Never Let Go, a song dedicated to fans during BTS’s 11th anniversary.

antikorean sentimentsbtscapglobal starjapanese nationalismjhopes concertmake tokyo greatmilitary servicepublic apologykpopjungkook

Related News

Top 10 Films That Shaped Shivam Khajuria’s Journey
Top lists

Top 10 films that shaped Shivam Khajuria

WTC winner
Cricket

Markram century powers South Africa to WTC title at Lord’s

King Charles
UK

Air India crash: Victims remembered during King Charles's birthday parade

Parle Patel: British‑Indian Reframes Big Screen Identity
Entertainment

Parle Patel’s great Gujarati leap: How the entertainer brought British-Indian identity to the big screen

More For You

Aisha Khan Revives Vintage Soul at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club

Aisha Khan

Aisha Khan brings vintage soul to Ronnie Scott’s with jazz and rhythm and blues revival

With a voice that echoes both the glamour and grit of a bygone era, British singer Aisha Khan is set to take centre stage at London’s legendary Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club on June 29.

Performing with her acclaimed band The Rajahs, Khan will present a rich cocktail of 1940s and 1950s American roots music, jazz and rhythm and blues – blending timeless classics with her own original songs. Known for her evocative vocals, magnetic stage presence and deep reverence for the great female vocalists of the past, Khan promises a night filled with toe-tapping rhythm and heartfelt emotion.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lewis Hamilton F1

Lewis Hamilton served as co-producer and advisor for F1, guiding everything from story to technical racing details

Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton rewrote the rules of racing on screen, says F1 director: ‘We built the film around his mind’

Brad Pitt’s upcoming Formula One film, titled F1, owes much of its realism and racing soul to none other than seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. According to director Joseph Kosinski, the film wouldn’t exist in its current form without Hamilton’s hands-on involvement, from the first pitch to the final details.

Kosinski, best known for Top Gun: Maverick, shared that Hamilton was the first person he contacted when the project was just an idea. An email led to a partnership, and Hamilton came on board not only as an executive producer but as a consultant whose lived experience shaped everything from the screenplay to on-track movements.

Keep ReadingShow less
Anirudh Ravichander Kavya Maran wedding

SRH’s Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander spark fresh buzz

Northeast News/Getty Images

Is a high-profile wedding brewing between Anirudh Ravichander and SRH team owner Kavya Maran?

A new rumour is doing the rounds in celebrity and cricket circles. Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran is reportedly set to marry top music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander. Though there’s been no official word from either camp, talk of the duo planning a wedding has picked up serious steam online.

Anirudh Ravichander Anirudh Ravichander performing live Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
BTS Poised for Full Comeback as 6 Members Exit Military

Jungkook, RM, and V return from military service as BTS shifts focus from solo journeys to full-group comeback

Getty Images

BTS set for full comeback as 6 members complete military service

It’s a moment fans around the world have been waiting for! BTS, the global K-pop sensation, is almost whole again. Six out of seven members of the South Korean boy band have now completed their mandatory military service, setting the stage for what could be the biggest music comeback in recent years.

Thousands of fans from across the globe have already descended on Seoul this week, many attending BTS Festa, an annual celebration marking the group’s anniversary. This year is extra special, as it coincides with the near-completion of the band’s military duties. The final member, SUGA, is set to be discharged on 21 June.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jameela Jamil: Pixar’s Elio Offers Hope for Youth

Jameela Jamil says Pixar’s Elio brings a fresh message of empowerment for kids across the globe

Getty Images

Jameela Jamil says Pixar’s ‘Elio’ is the hope young people need in a chaotic world

At a time when the world feels chaotic and heavy, Disney Pixar’s Elio arrives with a message that couldn’t be more relevant: kids matter, and they’re stronger than they realise.

The animated film, which had its star-studded premiere in Los Angeles this week, follows an 11-year-old boy who accidentally becomes Earth’s ambassador in outer space. Directed by Madeline Sharafian and Domee Shi, Elio is Pixar’s first feature with a Mexican-Dominican lead, voiced by Yonas Kibreab. His character’s journey from an outsider on Earth to a confident connector among aliens mirrors what many young people feel today: lost, overlooked, and searching for belonging.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc