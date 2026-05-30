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South Asian Sounds returns to London with Raghu Dixit concert and Zakir Hussain tribute

Asian Arts Agency and Southbank Centre continue their long-running partnership

South Asian Sounds returns to London with Raghu Dixit concert and Zakir Hussain tribute

Indian singer-songwriter Raghu Dixit and team,who will perform at Queen Elizabeth Hall on 3 July

asianartsagency.co.uk
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 30, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • South Asian Sounds returns to the Southbank Centre for its third edition in July 2026
  • Raghu Dixit will headline the opening night at Queen Elizabeth Hall
  • Talvin Singh will lead a special tribute to the late Zakir Hussain
  • Asian Arts Agency and Southbank Centre continue their long-running partnership

Raghu Dixit to headline opening night

The South Asian Sounds series will return to the Southbank Centre this July, marking the third consecutive year of collaboration between the Southbank Centre and Asian Arts Agency.

Leading the programme is acclaimed Indian singer-songwriter Raghu Dixit, who will perform at Queen Elizabeth Hall on 3 July. Known for blending Indian folk traditions with contemporary sounds, Dixit has built an international reputation through performances at major events and venues, including Glastonbury and Later... with Jools Holland.

Speaking ahead of the concert, Dixit said he was looking forward to returning to London, a city that embraced his music early in his career. He also revealed that audiences can expect songs from his upcoming album, alongside new independent releases and familiar favourites.

Talvin Singh leads tribute to Zakir Hussain

The festival's second headline event will see Talvin Singh present Shradhanjali, a special homage to the late tabla maestro Zakir Hussain on 4 July.

The concert honours Hussain's legacy as a pioneering musician who brought together leading percussionists from around the world through his celebrated Masters of Percussion project.

Joining Singh on stage will be Marcus Gilmore on drums, Ananthan R Krishnan on mridangam, Satin Singh on multi-percussion and Tom Rogerson on piano. The performance promises an evening of improvisation, collaboration and musical exchange, continuing the spirit of innovation championed by Hussain throughout his career.

Partnership continues to champion South Asian music

Jaswinder Singh, Director of Asian Arts Agency, said the latest edition reflects the organisation's commitment to broadening artistic horizons across the UK through high-profile performances and cultural programming.

Southbank Centre's Head of Contemporary Music, Jane Beese, also praised the partnership, describing Asian Arts Agency as a key contributor to the festival's growth since its launch in 2024.

Founded in Bristol in 2006, Asian Arts Agency has played a significant role in promoting South Asian music and artists across Britain and internationally. The 2026 edition of South Asian Sounds continues that mission, bringing together celebrated performers and audiences for a weekend of music and cultural exchange in London.

south asianzakir hussainraghu dixitzakir hussain tribute

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