V&A to bring hidden south Asian treasures back into view with major gallery transformation

Highlights

V&A South Kensington has secured a £4 million commitment from The National Lottery Heritage Fund

Rare works unseen for decades will return to public display alongside new acquisitions and contemporary commissions

The redesigned south Asia Gallery is set to open in spring 2028

A collection hidden for generations prepares for a new chapter

Some of the V&A’s most significant south Asian objects have spent decades away from public view. Now, many of those pieces are preparing for a return as the museum begins a major transformation of its historic south Asia Gallery.

The V&A has announced a £4 million funding commitment from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to reimagine the gallery into a new space exploring the scale, diversity and global influence of south Asian creativity.

Opening in spring 2028, the redesigned gallery will present rare historic works alongside contemporary commissions, recent acquisitions and fresh research examining the stories behind the collection.

A gallery redesign shaped by communities

Last updated more than 30 years ago, the south Asia Gallery is set for a complete rethink, with plans focused on creating a more accessible and immersive experience through new displays, interpretation and enhanced audio-visual elements.

The project is also being developed in collaboration with young people and intergenerational community groups from the south Asian diaspora. Through workshops and co-design sessions, themes including shared identity and regional craft traditions have directly influenced the gallery's direction.

The gallery will trace south Asian artistic production across three broad historical periods, from early and medieval south Asia through to modern and contemporary works.

Historic pieces return to the spotlight

Among the newly announced highlights is a five-metre-wide copy of a painting from the Ajanta caves, depicting the Jataka tales linked to the previous lives of the Buddha.

Commissioned in 1872 and created by students from the Bombay School of Art under John Griffiths, the work is currently undergoing conservation at V&A East Storehouse. Visitors will be able to observe parts of the restoration process.

Another featured object will be an intricately carved 18th-century ivory domestic shrine modelled on a south Indian temple dedicated to Vishnu.

The museum will also revive The Kochi Ceiling, a painted and carved wooden temple ceiling from south India dating to the 19th century. The piece has remained in storage for more than 70 years and was last displayed in 1955. Following conservation work, it will be reconstructed and suspended within the gallery.

Connecting history with contemporary voices

The V&A's south Asia collection spans around 50,000 objects dating from 3000 BCE to the present day, making it one of the world's largest collections of its kind.

For the first time, the gallery will also display modern and contemporary south Asian art and design, including works from Bangladesh and its diaspora. Support from the Durjoy Bangladesh Foundation includes acquisitions, commissions and a five-year programme of curatorial research.

The reopening will also be accompanied by a wider programme featuring launch events, seasonal celebrations, Friday Late sessions and educational activities for families and younger visitors.

Rather than simply redesigning a gallery, the project aims to reshape how one of the world's most important south Asian collections is experienced and understood.