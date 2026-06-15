Actor-politician Vijay and Sangeetha's 27-year marriage heads for final chapter as divorce case begins

Highlights

Divorce proceedings between Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam have been adjourned until August 7

The couple married in 1999 and have two children

Sangeetha's petition alleges an extramarital relationship and mental cruelty

The latest hearing took place at the Chengalpattu Mahila Court

One of Tamil cinema's longest-standing celebrity marriages appears to be nearing its conclusion, with divorce proceedings involving Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay and his estranged wife Sangeetha Sornalingam continuing in court.

The couple, who married in 1999 and have spent nearly three decades together, are now embroiled in a legal dispute that has drawn widespread attention following Vijay's transition from film star to political leader.

The latest hearing in the case was held at the Chengalpattu Mahila Court on Monday morning, where the matter was adjourned until August 7.

From private partnership to public legal battle

For years, Vijay and Sangeetha were regarded as one of Tamil cinema's most enduring couples, maintaining a relatively private family life despite the actor's immense popularity.

However, their relationship came under public scrutiny after Sangeetha filed for divorce in February, bringing an end to months of speculation surrounding the couple.

The case was initially listed for hearing in April, but after both parties failed to appear, the court directed them to attend proceedings on June 15.

Allegations outlined in petition

In her petition, Sangeetha alleged that Vijay had been involved in an extramarital relationship with a female actor, claiming she became aware of it in 2021.

According to the filing, she confronted Vijay about the alleged relationship and was repeatedly assured that it would end. She further alleged that the relationship continued, with the pair attending events and travelling together.

The petition also claims that photographs of Vijay and the actor shared on social media caused humiliation to her and the couple's two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha.

Sangeetha further alleged that facilities previously available to her were withdrawn and that restrictions were imposed on her finances and personal freedom.

She stated that these developments resulted in severe mental trauma and cited them as grounds for seeking divorce under Sections 27(1)(a) and 27(1)(d) of the Special Marriage Act.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

A year of major change for Vijay

The divorce proceedings come during a transformative period in Vijay's life and career. Earlier this year, his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), secured a historic election victory, ending the dominance of Tamil Nadu's traditional Dravidian parties and paving the way for him to become chief minister.

At the same time, his final film, Jana Nayagan, remains awaiting certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

With the case now postponed until August, the future of Vijay and Sangeetha's 27-year marriage remains unresolved, as a relationship that began long before his entry into politics moves closer to its legal conclusion.