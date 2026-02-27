Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Actor Vijay's wife files for divorce alleging infidelity months after his entry into politics

She accuses Vijay of maintaining an extramarital relationship with an actress

Vijay divorce cheating allegations

The case is expected to come up for hearing on 10 April

X/ nabilajamal_
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranFeb 27, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Sangeetha Vijay files for divorce at Chengalpattu family court
  • Petition alleges extramarital relationship, neglect and mental cruelty
  • Hearing expected in April as wife seeks privacy safeguards

Court filing outlines allegations

Sangeetha Vijay, wife of actor-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder Vijay, has approached a family court in Chengalpattu district seeking dissolution of their marriage under the Special Marriage Act, 1954.

In her petition, she accuses Vijay of maintaining an extramarital relationship with an actress and alleges he subjected her to persistent mental cruelty, neglect and desertion. She states she may add the actress as a second respondent if required during the proceedings.

The case is expected to come up for hearing on 10 April.

Claims of separation within the home

According to the filing, Sangeetha contends that since 2021 Vijay has emotionally withdrawn and treated her with verbal disdain, resulting in what she describes as “constructive desertion”, forcing her to live separately within the matrimonial home.

She further alleges that his continued public association with the actress caused emotional distress and embarrassment to their children in social and online circles. The petition notes that she has not named the individual at this stage to avoid unnecessary publicity but reserves the right to do so if needed.

Attempts at settlement

The plea states that Sangeetha sought to resolve the dispute privately, exchanging legal notices between August 2024 and February 2025. She also made two attempts to reach an amicable settlement through personal discussions, the last taking place in November 2025, but these efforts did not succeed.

Describing the marriage as irretrievably broken down, she says approaching the court became unavoidable.

Requests for privacy and relief

Sangeetha has asked the court to conduct proceedings in camera and to consider an interim injunction preventing media outlets and social media platforms from publishing or discussing details of the case, citing concerns over further humiliation and distress.

She has also requested other reliefs under the law as the legal process begins.

The petition records that the couple’s marriage was first registered in the United Kingdom on 10 July 1998, followed by a ceremonial wedding in Chennai on 25 August 1999.

The filing marks a significant legal development in the personal life of one of Tamil cinema’s most prominent figures, with the court set to determine the next course of action in the coming weeks.

divorcecheating complaintvijay divorce cheating allegationsactor vijay

Related News

Nick Ahad
Entertainment

Nick Ahad says his play will inject curiosity into ‘toxic’ debate over refugee crisis

Asian writer
Entertainment

Karim Khan: 'Sweetmeats' explores inti­macy and romance in later life

Shabaz Ali​
Entertainment

Just do it, don't wait: Shabaz Ali tells aspiring Asian comedians

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay
Entertainment

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us