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Burnham allies 'push Shabana Mahmood for chancellor role'

Home secretary has been approached about becoming chancellor but wants to complete immigration reforms, sources say

Shabana-Mahmood-burnham

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood arrives at Downing Street to attend the weekly cabinet meeting on May 19, 2026 in London, England.

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJun 14, 2026
Pramod Thomas

Pramod Thomas is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye, where he covers British Asian affairs and key developments in UK politics and business. With two decades of journalism experience, his areas of interest include business, international affairs, current events, arts and culture. 

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Highlights

  • Andy Burnham’s allies 'are encouraging Mahmood' to consider becoming chancellor
  • Mahmood is said to prefer remaining home secretary to complete her immigration reforms
  • He role in Labour’s internal machinery makes her central to Burnham’s campaign

ANDY BURNHAM's supporters are encouraging home secretary Shabana Mahmood to take on the role of chancellor if he becomes Labour leader and forms a government, according to a report in The Sunday Times.

The report said discussions over a possible Burnham administration have intensified as Labour figures gather around the Greater Manchester mayor during the Makerfield by-election campaign.

A source close to Burnham described the situation as one where “everyone wants to influence him” and “everyone wants a job”, as speculation grows over a possible change at the top of the party.

The report said senior advisers around Burnham have been speaking to Mahmood about the Treasury role, though she had previously indicated that she wanted to remain in her current position as home secretary.

Mahmood is viewed as an important figure in securing support from Labour’s internal structures for Burnham. She is chairwoman of the party’s National Executive Committee and has played a role in the campaign.

However, sources said she is not convinced about moving to the Treasury because she wants to complete her work on immigration reforms. A source familiar with the discussions said Mahmood believes the changes are “a job that needs to happen”.

The report added that Mahmood feels Burnham has gained a stronger understanding of her position after campaigning in Makerfield.

andy-burnham-Makerfield Andy Burnham greets supporters as he attends to deliver a speech and announcement on apprenticeships at Wigan St Jude's ARLFC amateur rugby league football club as he campaigns as Labour candidate ahead of the Makerfield by-election. on June 13, 2026 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

“She thinks the experience of being in Makerfield has made him understand it even more,” the source said.

Immigration changes are in focus

Mahmood’s proposed immigration changes, including longer routes for some foreign nationals to gain permanent residence, have divided opinion within Labour. Former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner has criticised changes affecting some migrants already living in the UK, including care workers.

A source close to Mahmood said, “Shabana is focused entirely on her job as home secretary. Any talk of anything else is speculation and nonsense.”

The report said the discussions have also raised questions about energy secretary Ed Miliband’s possible role in a future Burnham cabinet. Some Burnham allies are said to be concerned about whether Miliband would push a less flexible approach to net zero policies.

The wider debate reflects competing views among Labour figures about the direction of a potential Burnham government, with allies saying he would have to balance different priorities.

One source said, “To govern is to choose.”

Burnham has not announced any future cabinet plans, and his campaign has said no formal offers have been made.

andy burnhamangela raynerimmigration changesmakerfield by-electionimmigration reformslabour partyshabana mahmood
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