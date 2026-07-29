Highlights

Ashish, 33, from Manchester, and Loki, 25, from London, won the Channel 4 competition representing Edwardian Hotels

The duo impressed judges with their final showpiece and technical skills



Ashish grew up in northern India and moved to the UK in 2022, while Loki was raised in southern India

The pair became the first winners from Edwardian Hotels

INDIAN chefs Ashish and Loki have been crowned winners of Bake Off: The Professionals 2026, becoming the latest champions of the Channel 4 patisserie competition.

Representing Edwardian Hotels, the duo defeated The Stafford in the final after surviving 10 weeks of demanding challenges that tested their creativity, precision and pastry skills.

The final episode saw the three remaining teams — Edwardian Hotels, The Stafford, and Valentina & Aurora — compete in a 12-hour Masquerade Ball Banquet challenge, the longest challenge of the series.

After the first stage of the final, judges Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin eliminated Valentina & Aurora, leaving Edwardian Hotels and The Stafford to battle for the title.

Ashish and Loki eventually won over the judges with their final creations and were announced as the Series 11 champions.

Team captain Ashish said the moment their name was announced as winners was the highlight of the competition. “Our best moment was when our name was announced as the winner. It was an incredible feeling and the ultimate reward for all our hard work.”

Reflecting on the pressure of the final, he added, “The worst moment was when the timer hit zero and we realised we hadn’t finished the garnishes. It was a tense moment, but it taught us to stay calm and adapt under pressure.”

Ashish said receiving praise from judge Cherish Finden during the final was another memorable moment. “At the final, getting a WOW, WOW, WOW from Cherish was a wonderful moment, but overall my best moment was actually holding the trophy, and it was worth all the hard work.”

Judge Cherish Finden praised the pair for their determination and creativity. “I am so pleased for Ashish and Loki – and their amazing stunning Showpiece. They both have worked so hard, they are so determined, so passionate, they are very resilient, it is incredible.”

A strong partnership

Ashish, 33, is based at The Edwardian Manchester. He grew up in northern India and began his career in a small cake shop before progressing through luxury five-star hotels. Before moving to the UK in 2022, he spent five years working in Dubai to develop his pastry skills. He now lives in Manchester with his wife.



Loki, 25, works at The Londoner in London. She was born and raised in southern India and brings an artistic background to her pastry work. Alongside being a pâtissière chef, she has interests in art and music.

Although both chefs worked for Edwardian Hotels, the competition was the first time they had worked together in the same kitchen.

Ashish said the experience helped them build a strong partnership. “Although we hadn’t worked closely together before, this competition allowed us to quickly build strong coordination, complement each other’s strengths, and develop a positive, highly effective working relationship.”

The pair said they were inspired to enter the competition after encouragement from Edwardian Hotels’ service excellence director, Amir Jati. They wanted to test their skills against some of the best pastry chefs in Britain.

Ashish’s favourite challenge was the Candy Kingdom sugar showpiece, which was his first time working with sugar at that level. He said the experience pushed their creativity and technical ability.

The competition’s 11th series featured 12 teams from hotels, restaurants, bakeries and patisseries across the UK.

Ashish and Loki said they hope to display the trophy in Manchester and London so people can see their achievement.