Highlights

Boeing found no abnormality in the fuel control switch locking mechanism of an Air India Boeing 787 after a pilot reported a possible issue in February.

The aircraft was grounded for checks after operating flight AI132 from London Heathrow to Bengaluru.

Further inspection of the complete thrust control module is still underway at Boeing’s facility.

THE Indian government has said a detailed examination by Boeing found no abnormality in the fuel control switch of an Air India Boeing 787 aircraft after a pilot reported a possible defect during a London-Bengaluru flight earlier this year.

The incident involved Air India flight AI132, which operated from London Heathrow to Bengaluru on February 2, 2026. The aircraft was grounded after landing in Bengaluru for precautionary checks following the pilot’s concerns about the fuel control switch.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had directed Boeing to carry out testing of the fuel control switch locking mechanism at the manufacturer’s facility in Seattle.

“Detailed examination of Fuel Control Switch, including structural integrity of Fuel Control Switch detents, was carried out and no abnormality was observed,” Mohol said. He added that further inspection of the complete “Thrust Control Module” at the original equipment manufacturer’s facility was still underway.

Following the February incident, Air India said it had carried out precautionary re-inspections of the fuel control switches across its operational Boeing 787 fleet and no issues were found.

The checks gained attention because of the investigation into the crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. The aircraft, which was headed to London Gatwick, crashed, killing 260 people.

The preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) said the fuel supply to both engines was cut off within a one-second interval after take-off. The report said one pilot was heard asking the other why he had switched off the fuel supply, while the other pilot replied that he had not done so.

A final report into the Ahmedabad crash is still awaited. Responding to questions over the delay, Mohol said major accident investigations involve multiple factors and that “all probable causes and contributing factors leading to the accident are being investigated”.

The AAIB said in an interim statement on June 12 that significant progress had been made in the investigation and that the final report would be released after completion of investigative activities, international reviews and consultation processes.

(Agencies)