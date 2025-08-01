Skip to content
 
Heathrow announces £49 bn expansion plan including third runway

The third runway is expected to cost £21 bn, with flights projected to begin within the next decade. The remaining privately-funded investment will be used for airport expansion and modernisation.

Heathrow Airport

An aerial photograph taken on March 21, 2025 shows planes parked on the tarmac of Heathrow Airport. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraAug 01, 2025
LONDON's Heathrow Airport on Friday announced a £49-billion expansion plan that includes the construction of a third runway, approved by the UK government after years of legal disputes.

Heathrow, Europe’s busiest airport by passenger numbers, said the project would add at least 30 new daily routes, increase domestic connections and improve flight schedules. The expansion could raise the airport’s annual passenger capacity from 84 million to as many as 150 million.

"It has never been more important or urgent to expand Heathrow," said chief executive Thomas Woldbye. "We are effectively operating at capacity to the detriment of trade and connectivity," he added.

The plan has faced opposition from environmentalists, local residents, London mayor Sadiq Khan and some Labour MPs. However, the Labour government supported the runway in January as part of efforts to boost economic growth.

Heathrow has submitted its proposal for the 3,500-metre runway to the UK government, which has also invited a rival bid.

Green trade-offs

The proposal allocates £12 bn for a new terminal and £15 bn for modernisation. Heathrow stated, "A third runway and supporting infrastructure can be ready within a decade, and the full investment across all terminals would take place over the coming decades."

Prime minister Keir Starmer aims to deliver major infrastructure projects to revive the UK economy. The government is also expected to back expansion at Gatwick Airport in October, after recent upgrades to Stansted, Luton and City airports.

The Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that Heathrow could proceed with the third runway, overturning a previous decision blocking it on environmental grounds.

Douglas Parr, policy director for Greenpeace UK, said local residents "will see their lives put on hold for a few more years while more money and time is wasted on a doomed scheme." He added the plans "export more tourism wealth out of the UK in the most polluting way possible."

Arora Group, a major Heathrow landowner, said Thursday it would submit a rival proposal for a shorter third runway, promising lower costs and less disruption to residents and the environment. "This is the first time the government has invited a competing proposal for Heathrow expansion," the company said.

The new investment plan comes alongside Heathrow’s existing plans to spend £10 bn over five years on upgrades to increase passenger numbers, funded largely through higher airline charges.

(With inputs from agencies)

Gurmuk (Gary) Singh

Gurmuk (Gary) Singh

Met Police

Tributes paid to British Sikh man stabbed to death in east London

A 30-year-old British Sikh man has been stabbed to death in east London in an attack involving people known to each other, the UK police believe.

Gurmuk Singh, known as Gary, died last week in Felbrigge Road, Ilford in east London, and was formally named by Metropolitan Police on Thursday (31).

Surinder Arora submits rival plan for Heathrow expansion

Surinder Arora. (Photo: LinkedIn)

Surinder Arora submits rival plan for Heathrow expansion

HOTEL tycoon Surinder Arora has formally submitted a rival plan to expand Heathrow Airport, challenging the proposal put forward by the airport’s own operators.

Arora’s company, the Arora Group, one of the UK’s leading hotel and property businesses, has put forward a plan on Thursday (31) named “Heathrow West”, which includes a new terminal and a 2,800-metre third runway. This is shorter than the 3,500-metre runway proposed by Heathrow itself, but Arora says it offers a "cost-efficient solution" and avoids the disruption of moving the M25 motorway.

easy Jet

The man faces charges under the UK’s Air Navigation Order, including acting recklessly or negligently in a way likely to endanger an aircraft or people on board.

Getty

Man charged after shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ on UK flight

A 41-year-old man has been charged with assault and endangering the safety of an aircraft after disrupting an easyJet flight from London Luton to Glasgow with loud chants.

Abhay Devdas Nayak, believed to be of Indian heritage, was arrested after the flight landed in Glasgow on Sunday morning. He appeared at Paisley Sheriff Court on Monday but did not enter a plea.

Government launches national knife crackdown a year after Southport stabbings

It has been a year since the knife attack in Southport that left three girls dead and 10 others injured

Government launches national knife crackdown a year after Southport stabbings

A YEAR after one of Britain’s most harrowing knife attacks, the government is urging young people to drop off bladed weapons at “amnesty” bins or mobile vans in a month-long campaign.

It is part of efforts to control knife-related violence, particularly when it involves youths. On July 29, last year, teenager Axel Rudakubana, who was obsessed with violence and genocide, attacked a Taylor Swift-themed children’s dance event in the northern English town of Southport, killing three girls and stabbing 10 other people.

Thunderstorm warning

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office

iStock

Thunderstorm warning issued for Southern England as heavy rain and flood risk loom

Highlights

  • Yellow thunderstorm warning in place today from 10am to 9pm
  • Areas affected include London, Bristol, Oxford, Kent and Southampton
  • Up to 60mm of rain expected in some locations within two hours
  • Risk of flash flooding, power cuts, and travel disruptions
  • Met Office advises preparation and securing of outdoor items


A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office, with central and southern England bracing for heavy rain, lightning, and possible hail throughout Thursday. The warning, in effect from 10am to 9pm, covers cities and towns including London, Bristol, Oxford, Southampton, Kent, and Ipswich.

