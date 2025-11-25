Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Government backs Heathrow's £49 billion third runway plan over Arora's cheaper proposal

Transport secretary confirms support for airport's expansion blueprint, rejecting hotel tycoon Surinder Arora's rival bid

Heathrow

The decision comes after the government announced in January it wanted a new runway built at Heathrow

Getty Images
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseNov 25, 2025
Ashya Rose
See Full Bio

Highlights

  • Heathrow's £49bn plan chosen over Arora Group's £25 bn alternative proposal.
  • New runway will cross M25 motorway, with section to be lowered.
  • Expansion aims to lift capacity to 150 m passengers annually by 2029.
Britain has backed Heathrow Airport's £49bn expansion plan as the basis for building a third runway at the country's busiest hub, rejecting a cheaper alternative proposal from hotel tycoon Surinder Arora.

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander confirmed the decision on Tuesday, with the government stating that Heathrow's blueprint was the "most deliverable option" and provides the greatest likelihood of securing development consent by 2029.

The decision comes after the government announced in January it wanted a third runway built at Heathrow, hoping the major infrastructure project would help drive economic growth and end decades of indecision over the airport's future.

Heathrow's approved proposal calls for constructing a 3,500-metre runway to the northwest of the current runways. The plan will increase capacity to 150 m passengers per year, with costs estimated at £33 bn including associated terminals, rising to £49bn when upgrades to existing buildings are included.

Project details background

The expansion will require moving a section of London's M25 orbital motorway, with the runway extending over the lowered motorway. This aspect is likely to prove controversial due to concerns about the project's complexity, with British Airways recently warning that such a move should be avoided.

Arora Group, which owns land and hotels around the airport, had submitted a rival proposal for a shorter 2,800-metre runway with an estimated £25 bn price tag, though this did not include all development costs. The alternative would have avoided crossing the M25 but would have required the runway to cross over the motorway spur from the M4.

Heathrow Airport, owned by France's Ardian, Qatar Investment Authority and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, operates Europe's busiest airport. Located west of London, Heathrow currently runs at full capacity with two runways, compared to four each at Paris Charles de Gaulle and Frankfurt Airport, and six at Amsterdam's Schiphol.

It is also understood that Alexander will also indicate that the government is open to the possibility of having different companies build and operate terminals at Europe’s busiest hub.

rachel reevessurinder aroraaviation industryheathrow airport

Related News

Mohsin Issa
Business

Asda sells 24 stores for £568m to tackle mounting debt pile

JLR
Business

JLR resumes UK production after cyberattack halts plants for weeks

reliance-walt-disney-merger-india
Business

Google to give free Gemini AI access to all Reliance Jio users

More For You

London tourist levy

The capital recorded 89 m overnight stays in 2024

iStock

London to introduce tourist levy that could raise £240 million a year

Kumail Jaffer

Highlights

  • Government expected to give London powers to bring in a tourist levy on overnight stays.
  • GLA study says a £1 fee could raise £91m, a 5 per cent charge could generate £240m annually.
  • Research suggests London would not see a major fall in visitor numbers if levy introduced.
The mayor of London has welcomed reports that he will soon be allowed to introduce a tourist levy on overnight visitors, with new analysis outlining how a charge could work in the capital.
Early estimates suggest a London levy could raise as much as £240 m every year. The capital recorded 89 m overnight stays in 2024.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to give Sadiq Khan and other English city leaders the power to impose such a levy through the upcoming English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill. London currently cannot set its own tourist tax, making England the only G7 nation where national government blocks local authorities from doing so.

A spokesperson for the mayor said City Hall supported the idea in principle, adding “The Mayor has been clear that a modest tourist levy, similar to other international cities, would boost our economy, deliver growth and help cement London’s reputation as a global tourism and business destination.”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us