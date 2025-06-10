Billionaire Surinder Arora bids for Heathrow expansion with shorter, low-cost runway plan

BILLIONAIRE hotel entrepreneur Surinder Arora has announced plans for a cheaper alternative to Heathrow Airport’s third runway, claiming he can deliver it for a third less than the airport’s own estimate.
Arora, one of Heathrow’s largest landowners, is partnering with US engineering company Bechtel to submit a proposal after aviation minister Mike Kane said the Government was open to alternative bids.
“The Government has asked for submissions this summer and we will be there,” Arora told The Telegraph. He said, “We can deliver the whole thing, and without a shadow of a doubt, we’d build it cheaper than Heathrow Airport Limited.”
Heathrow’s official proposal, based on the 2018 Airports National Policy Statement (ANPS), would include a full-length 3,500m runway, with costs reported to have increased from £14 billion to between £42bn and £63bn.
Arora’s plan could involve a shorter runway, potentially avoiding the need to divert the M25 motorway and significantly reducing costs and time.
Airline executives have voiced concerns about the full-scale plan. A UK airline boss said the cost could raise ticket prices by £75 to £100.
Sir Tim Clark of Emirates supported the idea of a shorter runway and said he was against diverting the M25.
Heathrow Reimagined, a campaign including British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, welcomed competition and alternative proposals.
The Department for Transport confirmed that no live planning application exists but stated it remains open-minded and will assess any new plans fairly.