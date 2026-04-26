Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Higher energy and food prices may last months, says minister

Darren Jones, chief secretary to the prime minister, told the BBC the government was “looking at all of those things” as it prepares for possible food and fuel shortages linked to the conflict.

Darren Jones

Jones said he was monitoring the economic impact “very closely” and added that “price pressure” was more likely than shortages.

Instagram/Darren Jones MP
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 26, 2026
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

PEOPLE in the UK could face higher energy, food and flight ticket prices for at least eight months after the end of the US-Israel war with Iran, a senior minister said.

Darren Jones, chief secretary to the prime minister, told the BBC the government was “looking at all of those things” as it prepares for possible food and fuel shortages linked to the conflict.

Disruption to energy production and transport in the Middle East has led to supply chain issues and rising prices globally.

Officials have drawn up a worst-case scenario of food shortages by summer, including chicken and pork, if the war continues. The government has urged people to continue normal fuel use and travel amid concerns about jet fuel supplies.

Speaking on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Jones said he was monitoring the economic impact “very closely” and added that “price pressure” was more likely than shortages.

“Our best guess is eight-plus months from the point of resolution that you'll see economic impacts coming through the system,” he said. “So people will see higher energy prices, food prices [...] flight ticket prices as a consequence of what Donald Trump has done in the Middle East.”

Prime minister Keir Starmer will chair a Cabinet committee meeting on Tuesday, while ministers are meeting twice a week to monitor supplies, the BBC reported. Jones said: “This is not our war… We're acting now to prepare for, and mitigate where possible, the impact on our economy and domestic security.”

The IMF has cut the UK growth forecast to 0.8 per cent. Supermarkets and farmers have warned of rising prices, while airlines said they are not seeing jet fuel shortages.

cost of livingenergy pricesfood pricesiran conflictuk economy

Related News

foreign investors India market
Business

New book explains how foreign investors can enter Indian market

Tata-somerset-plant
Business

Government hands Tata £380m for Somerset battery plant

Anil-Agrawal-vedanta
Business

Anil Agarwal: Open up India's defence manufacturing to private sector

iran-war-fish-and-chips
Featured

Middle East war puts Fish and Chips shops 'under threat'

More For You

TikTok
TikTok creators in the UK can now access earnings instantly — here’s how it changes the game
iStock

TikTok creators in the UK can now access earnings instantly — here’s how it changes the game

  • Creators can access TikTok earnings without waiting weeks for payouts.
  • Nearly 49 per cent report late or inconsistent payments affecting their work.
  • The move reflects a wider push to formalise creator income across platforms.

For many creators on TikTok, making money hasn’t been the hardest part. Accessing it has.

That gap is what TikTok is now trying to close in the UK, with the launch of a debit card in partnership with Visa. The card links directly to a creator’s TikTok account, allowing users to access earnings from TikTok Live without the usual wait.

Keep ReadingShow less