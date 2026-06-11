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Pinterest expands Amazon tie-up to boost creator commerce

New feature lets creators link Amazon Storefronts directly to Pinterest profiles

Pinterest

Pinterest is expanding its shopping ambitions through a deeper partnership with Amazon

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Teena Jose
By Teena JoseJun 11, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

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  • Creators can now connect Amazon Storefronts to Pinterest business accounts.
  • Eligible Amazon product tags will automatically include affiliate links.
  • The move strengthens Pinterest's push into shopping and creator-led commerce.

Pinterest has expanded its partnership with Amazon by allowing creators to connect their Amazon Storefronts directly to their Pinterest accounts, a move that could strengthen affiliate shopping and creator commerce on the platform.

The new Pinterest Amazon integration gives creators another way to earn from product recommendations while making it easier for users to discover and buy products. The update also reflects Pinterest's broader effort to establish itself as a stronger player in social commerce, an area currently dominated by platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Creators who are part of the Amazon Influencer Program can now link their Amazon Storefronts to Pinterest business accounts. Once connected, affiliate links will be added automatically whenever eligible Amazon products are tagged in Pins.

Turning inspiration into purchases

Pinterest said creators' Amazon Storefronts will also appear on their profiles, giving followers access to a wider collection of recommended products beyond individual Pins or Boards.

The feature removes some of the manual work involved in affiliate marketing and could make it easier for creators to generate commissions from products they already feature in their content.

According to Pinterest, more than 50 per cent of users visit the platform with shopping in mind. The company also records more than 80 billion searches every month, highlighting the scale of its product discovery ecosystem.

Pinterest users can already connect their personal Amazon accounts to access real-time pricing, product information and shipping estimates on selected Amazon advertisements. Purchases can also be completed through Amazon without leaving the Pinterest app.

Building a bigger creator business

The latest update builds on a relationship that has been expanding for several years. In 2023, Amazon became Pinterest's first third-party advertising partner under a multi-year agreement. Pinterest later signed a similar advertising partnership with Google as it looked for new ways to grow revenue and strengthen its shopping business.

The company appears to be increasingly focused on attracting creators who have traditionally built affiliate marketing and shopping audiences on larger social media platforms.

At the same time, Pinterest has been trying to reinforce its position as a destination for product discovery. Over the past year, the platform has faced criticism from some users over the growing amount of AI-generated content, often referred to online as "AI slop".

Although Pinterest has introduced tools designed to identify and manage AI-generated material, concerns about content quality have continued. The latest Amazon integration suggests the company may be placing greater emphasis on recommendations from human creators as it seeks to improve engagement and shopping activity.

Pinterest said support for storefront integrations with additional partners is expected to be introduced in the future, signalling that the company intends to further expand its creator commerce ecosystem beyond Amazon.

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