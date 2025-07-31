Surinder Arora submits rival plan for Heathrow expansion

HOTEL tycoon Surinder Arora has formally submitted a rival plan to expand Heathrow Airport, challenging the proposal put forward by the airport’s own operators.

Arora’s company, the Arora Group, one of the UK’s leading hotel and property businesses, has put forward a plan on Thursday (31) named “Heathrow West”, which includes a new terminal and a 2,800-metre third runway. This is shorter than the 3,500-metre runway proposed by Heathrow itself, but Arora says it offers a "cost-efficient solution" and avoids the disruption of moving the M25 motorway.

“The primary benefit of our plan is that it avoids the need to divert the M25,” the group said. “A shorter runway, suitable for today’s aircraft, is part of the solution. Avoiding the M25 would remove complexity, reduce costs and help deliver better value for passengers.”

The Arora Group said the proposed runway could be fully operational by 2035, with the new terminal opening in two phases, in 2036 and 2040. The plan was developed in partnership with global infrastructure firm Bechtel and is expected to cost under £25 billion – excluding redevelopment of Heathrow’s central area.

Heathrow, by comparison, had said in 2018 it could deliver its own runway for £14bn, but the cost is now likely to be much higher. Its plan involves building a longer runway and routing the M25 through a tunnel beneath it.

The government, which opened the door to competing bids in June, set a deadline of July 31 for submissions. After this, transport secretary Heidi Alexander will review all proposals under the Airports National Policy Statement.

Arora, one of Heathrow’s largest landowners and a long-time critic of the airport’s spending, welcomed the opportunity to submit his own bid. “After a decade working with our world-leading design and delivery team, I am very proud that the Arora Group can finally unveil to the UK government our Heathrow West proposal,” he said.

“We are delighted that the government has taken a common-sense approach to invite proposals from all interested parties for the very first time rather than granting exclusivity to the current airport operator, no matter its track record."

The proposal marks the first time Heathrow’s expansion could be decided through a competitive process. Carlton Brown, CEO of Heathrow West, said: “We want to help Heathrow become the best-connected nation in the world and support trade and inward investment.”

Arora’s plan has also gained attention for claiming it can deliver expansion at a lower cost, while still accommodating aircraft of all sizes. The company said it offers less risk and avoids spiralling costs.

However, some campaigners remain opposed. Paul McGuinness of the No 3rd Runway Coalition said, “There’s a danger we’ll end up with a hole in the ground and a debt pile for taxpayers to underwrite.”

Despite previous setbacks, including legal challenges and environmental concerns, Arora’s team remains confident. “The Arora Group has a proven track record of delivering on-time and on-budget projects in and around Heathrow,” the company said.

Heathrow has not commented on the rival proposal.

The Asian tycoon, who was the founder and executive chairman of the group, was ranked 14th in the Asian Rich List 2025 published by Eastern Eye, with his family’s wealth valued at £1.4bn.

Arora owns and operates luxury hotels in key locations, including at Heathrow and Gatwick airports, and recently launched a £160 million redevelopment of the historic Luton Hoo estate. He is also building a new hotel at Dublin Airport, his first project outside the UK.

Known for his hands-on style, Arora built his empire through hard work and strong family values. He works closely with his son Sanjay, now COO of the group.

(with inputs from agencies)