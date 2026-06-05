Sooryavanshi set for India T20 squad, Suryakumar may miss out: Report

VAIBHAV SOORYAVANSHI is likely to be named in India’s T20 squad when selectors meet on Saturday, according to reports, while skipper Suryakumar Yadav could lose his place in the side.

The 15-year-old opener is expected to be picked for two T20 matches in Ireland followed by five matches in England. If selected, he would become India’s youngest debutant.

Sooryavanshi impressed in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals, scoring 776 runs, including one century and five half-centuries, to finish at the top of the batting charts.

“The manner in which 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed bowling attacks in his first full IPL season, and the way in which he responded to match situations, have convinced the selectors that he needs to be given the opportunity to play T20Is,” Indian website ESPNcricinfo said.

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar made his India Test debut at the age of 16 years and 205 days in 1989.

Indian media reports also said Sooryavanshi has been included in a 30-member list of probables for the Asian Games scheduled to be held in Japan in September-October.

Despite Rajasthan Royals narrowly missing out on a place in the final, Sooryavanshi was named the IPL’s most valuable player.

He also won the Orange Cap as the leading run-scorer and was named emerging player of the season, among other awards.

India’s T20 side is also expected to undergo a leadership change, with reports suggesting Suryakumar could be removed as captain less than three months after leading India to World Cup success at home.

Suryakumar struggled for runs during the World Cup, scoring 242 runs in nine innings. His unbeaten 84 against the United States was his only major score in the tournament.

The 35-year-old also had a difficult IPL season for Mumbai Indians, scoring 270 runs in 13 innings at an average of 20.76 as the team finished ninth in the 10-team table.

Indian media reports said Suryakumar could lose his place in the T20 squad, with insiders describing it as a “tough call”.

Shreyas Iyer is likely to replace him. Iyer last played a T20 international for India in December 2023 and has since led IPL sides successfully.

He captained Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title in 2024 and then led Punjab Kings to a runners-up finish in 2025 and a play-off place this season.

Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma are also being considered for the captaincy, with selectors expected to announce the squad this weekend in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies)