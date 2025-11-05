Jasmine Mitchell wins Great British Bake Off 2025 with record breaking 1.2 metre cake leaving rivals stunned

Highlights:

23-year-old medical student takes home the Bake Off trophy

Bake Off trophy Largest cake in the show’s history seals her victory

Five-time Star Baker, two Hollywood handshakes

Paul Hollywood calls her the “best winner in years”

years” Final aired Tuesday on Channel 4, streaming on All 4

Jasmine Mitchell has been crowned the Great British Bake Off 2025 winner after a finale that saw the largest cake in the show’s 16-year history. The 23-year-old medical student from Edinburgh clinched the title in Tuesday night’s final on Channel 4, where she beat fellow finalists Tom Arden and Aaron Mountford-Myles.

Her towering 1.2-metre showstopper secured her the crown, and praise from judge Paul Hollywood, who called her “the best winner we’ve had in a while.”

Jasmine Mitchell crowned Great British Bake Off 2025 winner after historic five Star Baker streak





How was the Great British Bake Off final

The finale was tight from the start. The final had three tough tasks. First, finger buns. Then a tower of madeleines. And finally, the biggest cake the show has ever seen. Jasmine slipped up in the technical and ended up at the bottom. But in the final round, she pulled it back with a showstopper that really turned heads.

Her flavours including chocolate, citrus, and pistachio impressed both Hollywood and Prue Leith. Tom’s inventive bakes drew attention, while Aaron’s bread was called “a little tough.” But it was Jasmine’s consistency and calm under pressure that made the difference.





Why Jasmine Mitchell stood out this season

Jasmine dominated the competition long before the final. She earned five Star Baker titles, a record matched only once before, and two Hollywood handshakes across the season. Her attention to detail and steady performance caught the judges’ eyes week after week. Prue Leith said: “She’s been consistent all the way through, almost unheard of.” Hollywood agreed: “She’s a worthy winner. The best one we’ve seen for quite a while.”

Jasmine Mitchell's 1.2 metre showstopper cake that secured her victory





The woman behind the win

Jasmine is a medical student balancing exams with baking. She spoke openly about living with alopecia, saying she hoped to inspire others by baking on national TV without wearing a wig.

“If I’d told myself three years ago that I’d be doing this, bald and happy, I’d have laughed,” she said. “I feel so proud to have done it as myself.” Jasmine admitted she’d stashed the trophy at the back of her pyjama drawer to keep it secret before the episode went out.





What’s next?

Jasmine says she plans to celebrate quietly and bake, of course. “I’ll probably use the trophy straight away and christen it by making a cake,” she said with a grin. She credited her friends, boyfriend Theo, and her church group for tasting endless practice bakes. “They ate so many test runs, they deserve part of the trophy,” she joked.