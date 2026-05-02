Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Zayn Malik cancels US and several UK dates, nine shows remain

Former One Direction star recovering at home, cuts Konnakol Tour by two-thirds

Zayn Malik

Malik was admitted to hospital on his album release day two weeks ago for an undisclosed medical condition

Getty Images
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseMay 02, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Zayn Malik cancels entire US tour leg after hospitalisation.
  • Tour reduced from 31 to nine dates across UK, Mexico and South America.
  • Singer thanks fans for support during recovery.
Zayn Malik has cancelled all his American concert dates following a recent hospital stay. The former One Direction singer announced he is cutting his Konnakol Tour from 31 shows to just nine, scrapping the entire US leg of the tour.

The 33-year-old shared the news on Instagram, reassuring fans about his recovery. "I've been at home recovering and I'm doing well and will be better and stronger than before," he wrote.

Malik was admitted to hospital on his album release day two weeks ago for an undisclosed medical condition.

He thanked hospital staff including doctors, nurses and a cardiologist who treated him.

"I've had to take another look at my schedule for the months ahead and have to reduce the number of shows," he told fans. "I want to make sure I still get out and see as many of you as I possibly can."

The tour was originally set to kick off in Manchester on 12 May with 31 dates worldwide.

The revised schedule now begins at London's O2 arena on 23 May. After London, Malik will perform in Manchester before travelling to Mexico for shows in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey.

The South American leg includes São Paulo, Buenos Aires, Santiago and concludes in Lima, Peru, in October.

All planned American concerts have been dropped. Malik was scheduled to start his US performances on 19 July in Philadelphia.

The tour was meant to include stops in Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Chicago, Indianapolis, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego and San Francisco.

The announcement comes as reports surface that Malik's Netflix documentary with former bandmate Louis Tomlinson has been shelved.

The road-trip series was announced last October and planned to show the pair driving across America while discussing fame, music and their bond after Liam Payne's death in October 2024.

Malik recently finished a seven-night residency in Las Vegas before his health emergency. Despite the major tour cuts, he remains committed to performing the reduced schedule while prioritising his recovery.

konnakolus tourone directionhospital recoveryconcert cancellationnetflixzayn malik

Related News

atiha-sen-gupta
Entertainment

Atiha Sen Gupta's landmark play returns to Tara Theatre

Nitin-Ganatra-asian-artists
Entertainment

Nitin Ganatra: South Asian stories still have to prove their commercial worth

More For You

Karan Johar says 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' shows how digital mania kills print beauty

Johar said the sequel uses comedy to show how corporate control is replacing creativity in media

Instagram/karanjohar

Karan Johar says 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' shows how digital mania kills print beauty

Highlights

  • Karan Johar calls sequel a reflection of journalism's struggles today.
  • Bollywood director's knees rattled meeting Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.
  • Film earned $326 million globally at box office.
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a lengthy Instagram post about The Devil Wears Prada 2, calling it a powerful commentary on how journalism and print media face tough times today.
The 53-year-old watched the sequel and connected deeply with its themes.

Writing on social media, Johar expressed how the original film stayed close to his heart.

He grew to love Meryl Streep's character Miranda Priestly even more after the first movie, despite her demanding nature and elite standards. Her drive for perfection resonated with him.

Keep ReadingShow less