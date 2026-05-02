Zayn Malik cancels US and several UK dates, nine shows remain

Highlights

Zayn Malik cancels entire US tour leg after hospitalisation.

Tour reduced from 31 to nine dates across UK, Mexico and South America.

Singer thanks fans for support during recovery.

Zayn Malik has cancelled all his American concert dates following a recent hospital stay. The former One Direction singer announced he is cutting his Konnakol Tour from 31 shows to just nine, scrapping the entire US leg of the tour.

The 33-year-old shared the news on Instagram, reassuring fans about his recovery. "I've been at home recovering and I'm doing well and will be better and stronger than before," he wrote.

Malik was admitted to hospital on his album release day two weeks ago for an undisclosed medical condition.

He thanked hospital staff including doctors, nurses and a cardiologist who treated him.

"I've had to take another look at my schedule for the months ahead and have to reduce the number of shows," he told fans. "I want to make sure I still get out and see as many of you as I possibly can."

The tour was originally set to kick off in Manchester on 12 May with 31 dates worldwide.

The revised schedule now begins at London's O2 arena on 23 May. After London, Malik will perform in Manchester before travelling to Mexico for shows in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey.

The South American leg includes São Paulo, Buenos Aires, Santiago and concludes in Lima, Peru, in October.

All planned American concerts have been dropped. Malik was scheduled to start his US performances on 19 July in Philadelphia.

The tour was meant to include stops in Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Chicago, Indianapolis, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego and San Francisco.

The announcement comes as reports surface that Malik's Netflix documentary with former bandmate Louis Tomlinson has been shelved.

The road-trip series was announced last October and planned to show the pair driving across America while discussing fame, music and their bond after Liam Payne's death in October 2024.

Malik recently finished a seven-night residency in Las Vegas before his health emergency. Despite the major tour cuts, he remains committed to performing the reduced schedule while prioritising his recovery.