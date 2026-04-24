'Gladiators' star Giant says exit ‘wasn’t my decision’ after leaving BBC show over ‘values’

Highlights

Jamie Bigg, known as Giant on Gladiators, has confirmed he is leaving the BBC show after three series

The star said the decision was not his own and referenced a choice that did not align with his values

The BBC thanked him for his contribution to the revived series

Fans and fellow Gladiators have shared support following the announcement

One of Gladiators’ standout stars has announced his departure from the BBC reboot, but it was his explanation that sparked the biggest reaction.

Jamie Bigg, who competes as Giant on the hit series, revealed on Instagram that he is leaving the show after three series and suggested the decision came after a disagreement behind the scenes. The former bodybuilder, who joined the programme when it returned to screens in January 2024, told fans that stepping away was not his choice.

‘This wasn’t a decision I made’

In his statement, Bigg said he had been put in a position where he had to make a decision that conflicted with his principles.

“This wasn’t a decision I made to step away,” he wrote. “I was faced with a choice that didn’t align with my values.”

He added that standing by people and beliefs was important to him and said that was what being a role model meant. Bigg also thanked viewers for supporting him during his time on the programme and said he was proud of what he had contributed.

“This isn’t the end, it’s just the beginning. Stay strong. Stand tall,” he wrote.

BBC responds

The BBC later confirmed his departure in a statement.

A spokesperson said: “After three formidable series, Giant is leaving Gladiators. We’d like to thank him for everything he has contributed to the show and wish him well for the future.” The broadcaster did not comment on Bigg’s remarks about the circumstances surrounding his exit.

Fans react

The announcement prompted an outpouring of support online. Tom Wilson, who appears as Hammer on the show, described Bigg as the “duel king”, while Zack George, known as Steel, also praised his former co-star.

Fans said Gladiators would not be the same without Giant, who became one of the reboot’s most recognisable figures thanks to his imposing 6ft 5in frame and dominant performances.

Hosted by Bradley Walsh and Barney Walsh, the revived version of Gladiators has become a major BBC success since bringing back the classic 1990s format.