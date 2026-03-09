'Strictly Come Dancing' line-up change sees three professional dancers linked to exit

Highlights

Strictly Come Dancing reportedly parts ways with three professional dancers before the 2026 series

Gorka Márquez, Luba Mushtuk and Michelle Tsiakkas are said to be leaving the BBC dance competition

Changes come as the broadcaster continues its search for new hosts following the exit of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman

Reported changes to the professional line-up

The BBC dance competition Strictly Come Dancing is reportedly preparing a major refresh ahead of its 2026 series, with three professional dancers said to be leaving the programme.

According to reports, long-time professionals Gorka Márquez, 35, and Luba Mushtuk, 36, will not return for the next season. Newer cast member Michelle Tsiakkas, 30, is also believed to have departed the show.

A source told The Sun that producers are looking to refresh the line-up after several turbulent years. “Bosses want a fresh start and to bring in new faces after all the drama in recent years and create a new era,” the source said.

When contacted for comment, a BBC spokesperson said plans for the 2026 series would be confirmed “in due course”.

Careers on the ballroom show

Gorka Márquez joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 and has reached the final three times during his run on the show. In 2017, he met his partner, presenter and influencer Gemma Atkinson, after she competed as a celebrity contestant.

Luba Mushtuk first appeared on the programme eight years ago. In recent series, however, she has not been paired with a celebrity partner during the main competition.

Meanwhile, Michelle Tsiakkas joined the professional cast in 2022 alongside Vito Coppola, Carlos Gu and Lauren Oakley. Her first celebrity partner was actor Jamie Borthwick in 2024, with the pair leaving the contest in week 10.

Search continues for new hosts

The reported departures come as the BBC continues its search for new presenters after long-standing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman stepped away from the show.

Speculation has grown over potential replacements, although Amanda Holden recently dismissed suggestions she could take on the role. Speaking to MailOnline, she said she was happy to keep watching the programme from home.

Holden, who appears as a judge on Britain's Got Talent, also suggested that the BBC should consider appointing two female hosts to replace Daly and Winkleman, urging the broadcaster to “think outside the box”.

Male presenters including Bradley Walsh, Rylan Clark and Roman Kemp have also reportedly been linked to the role.