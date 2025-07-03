Skip to content
 
Tesco recalls Wall’s Scotch Eggs over salmonella contamination

Salmonella contamination confirmed in two batches

Tesco Scotch Egg recall

Tesco has issued an urgent product recall for two batches of Wall’s Scotch Eggs

Tesco
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 03, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye.
Key points

  • Tesco and the Food Standards Agency (FSA) have issued an urgent recall for Wall’s Scotch Eggs.
  • Salmonella contamination has been confirmed in two batches with a use-by date of July 2, 2025.
  • Customers are advised not to eat the affected items and return them to any Tesco store for a full refund.
  • No other Wall’s products are affected by this recall.

Wall’s Scotch Eggs recalled due to salmonella risk

Tesco has issued an urgent product recall for two batches of Wall’s Scotch Eggs after salmonella contamination was confirmed. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) supported the decision and has advised customers to check their kitchens and dispose of or return the products immediately.

The recall applies specifically to Wall’s 2 Classic Scotch Eggs 226g and Wall’s The Classic Scotch Egg 113g, both with a use-by date of 2 July 2025. Customers who purchased either product are urged not to consume them due to the potential health risk.

Symptoms and safety guidance

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause food poisoning, with symptoms including fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps. The FSA and NHS advise that anyone experiencing these symptoms after eating a recalled item should seek medical advice if necessary.

Customers are advised to avoid eating the affected products and return them to any Tesco store for a full refund, with no receipt required. Point-of-sale notices have been displayed in all stores that stocked the affected items to alert customers to the issue.

Tesco and manufacturer issue statements

Tesco confirmed the recall on its website and through in-store notices. The supermarket stated:

"Wall’s is recalling various Classic Scotch Eggs with the use-by date of 2 July 2025. This is due to the presence of salmonella."

The manufacturer, The Compleat Food Group, described the recall as a voluntary precaution, citing a "potential risk of salmonella." However, Tesco confirmed that the affected products sold in its stores were contaminated.

A spokesperson for The Compleat Food Group said:

"This is an isolated incident and no other Wall’s products are affected."

What to do if you’ve bought the product

Customers who have purchased the affected Wall’s Scotch Eggs are asked to:

  • Not consume the product.
  • Return it to any Tesco store for a full refund.
  • No proof of purchase is needed.

Additional information and support are available through the Wall’s website at walls-pastry.co.uk or by contacting Tesco Customer Services on 0800 505 555. Customers can also email customercare@compleatfood.com for assistance.

To find the nearest Tesco branch, shoppers can use the store locator tool available on the Tesco website.

FSA guidance on food recalls

The FSA explained why recalls such as this one are issued:

"If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' or 'recalled'."

In this case, the FSA has issued a Product Recall Information Notice to alert both consumers and local authorities. It added that in some instances, a 'Food Alert for Action' is also issued to ensure the appropriate steps are taken.

This latest recall follows a recent series of food safety alerts, as salmonella was also detected in other snacks sold across England, Scotland, and Wales in the past week.

