Tesco meal deals get pricier as shoppers threaten boycott over latest hike

Highlights:
- Tesco has increased the price of its meal deal, sparking shopper anger.
- Clubcard members now pay £3.85 (up from £3.60), while non-members pay £4.25 (up from £4).
- Premium meal deals also rise, costing up to £6 without a Clubcard.
- Some shoppers threaten a boycott, while others argue the deal still offers value.
Tesco raises meal deal prices
Tesco has announced a price hike on its popular meal deals, prompting criticism from shoppers and even boycott threats.
From this week, the standard meal deal — which includes a main such as a sandwich or salad, a snack, and a drink — will cost £3.85 for Clubcard holders (up from £3.60), and £4.25 for non-Clubcard holders (up from £4).
The supermarket’s premium meal deal, which includes higher-end options, has also gone up from £5 to £5.50 for Clubcard holders, and from £5.50 to £6 for those without.
Shopper reactions divided
The price rise has sparked a wave of frustration online, with some customers claiming the deal no longer offers value.
On Reddit, one shopper wrote: “I will be boycotting the meal deal from [Tesco] when this hike occurs.” Another added: “That’s it, I’m legit done buying these now.”
A reader responding to Manchester Evening News said: “Everything that once was a deal no longer is.”
However, not all shoppers share the outrage. Marlene Whitehead commented: “That’s still good value.” While Peter Collins argued: “It’s actually still very good value compared to buying the items separately eg., Costa coffee on its own would be roughly £2.60.”
Do Tesco meal deals still save money?
Despite the increase, Tesco insists its meal deal remains competitive. Popular choices — such as a Tesco Chicken Club sandwich, an Egg Protein Pot, and a 500ml Coca-Cola — cost £6.50 if bought individually.
That means Clubcard members still save £2.65, while non-members save £2.25.