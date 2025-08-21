Tesco meal deals get pricier as shoppers threaten boycott over latest hike

Mo Chaudry, chairman of M Investment Group, said: “Waterworld has been a huge part of my life and business journey and I am proud of everything we have achieved as a Team. I am now handing over the baton to Looping, a world-class operator with the vision and expertise to take Waterworld even further ensuring the resort has an exciting future.”

He said Waterworld had been “an incredible success story and a big part of my life for over 26 years. But the time is right to hand over the baton to Looping, a world-class operator with the scale and expertise to take the attraction to the next level. This sale also enables M Investment Group to sharpen our focus on our core strengths in fitness, wellness, and international leisure opportunities.”

Chaudry confirmed that the details of the deal remain confidential but added: “As a result, M Investment Group’s net assets now exceed £110 million, and our overall business worth has grown to more than £170 million. It’s a major milestone in our journey.”

He said staff jobs at Waterworld are secure. “They have a proven track record of running successful leisure destinations across Europe, and they’ve made a clear commitment to investing in the park and supporting the local community. Staff jobs are secure, and the park’s loyal visitors can expect even more exciting developments ahead.”

Looking ahead, Chaudry said: “Our core strategy is centred on gyms, fitness, and wellness. Through our premium health club brand M Club and our affordable fitness chain igym, we will continue expanding across the UK. At the same time, our fitness solutions provider Pulse Global Group is targeting strong international growth in the Middle and Far East regions with outstanding long-term potential.”

He said Waterworld had played a key role in his business journey. “Waterworld has been more than just a business — it’s been a passion. It taught me valuable lessons in entrepreneurship, resilience, and vision. It’s been a place where millions of families have created memories, and I’m proud to have played a part in that.”

Chaudry confirmed he will not remain involved in its operations. “Waterworld will now be fully operated by Looping. I’ll remain a passionate supporter but my focus as Chairman of M Investment Group will be on driving our next phase of growth.”

Looping Group operates more than 20 leisure destinations across Europe. Laurent Bruloy, Executive Chairman and co-founder of the group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Waterworld into the Looping family. It is a truly iconic attraction, and we look forward to building on its reputation for excellence while supporting the regional community.”

Chaudry said he is now focused on the future. “I’m excited about the opportunity to make a lasting impact on health and wellbeing, both in the UK and internationally. With the combined strength of M Club, igym, and Pulse Global Group, we are well positioned in the fast-growing fitness and wellness sector whilst continuing to build a world-class family investment group.”