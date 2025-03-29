Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Tesco Clubcard changes: Customers urged to update app before Monday deadline

The supermarket giant is rolling out an important update to improve data protection and online security

Tesco Clubcard Changes: Update Your App Before the Deadline

The digital Clubcard offers convenience and flexibility

Getty
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 29, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Tesco has issued an urgent call for action to millions of its Clubcard users, advising them to update their Tesco Shopping & Clubcard app before Monday, 31 March 2025. The supermarket giant is rolling out an important update to improve data protection and online security, and failure to update the app by the deadline will leave customers unable to access their digital Clubcard benefits.

Update to ensure enhanced security

The upcoming changes are being implemented to enhance the security of customer data and improve overall protection. Tesco has highlighted the importance of this upgrade, as it seeks to safeguard customer information and keep their online shopping experiences secure.

In a message sent to customers, Tesco said: "To increase your data protection and online security, we're updating our Tesco app to a newer version." The retailer has also confirmed that older versions of the app will no longer be supported after the deadline.

This update applies to customers who use the digital version of their Clubcard via the Tesco app, which has become increasingly popular for its convenience and ease of use.

What happens if you don’t update?

From Monday, 1 April, any customers who have not updated the app will be unable to use their digital Clubcard in-store. The update is necessary for the app to continue functioning, meaning shoppers who fail to act may miss out on earning or redeeming points, as well as taking advantage of Clubcard prices and promotions.

Many Tesco customers have shifted from using physical Clubcards to the digital version, which allows them to scan their phone at checkout and access personalised discounts. The digital option has grown in popularity, as it eliminates the need to carry a physical card, reducing the risk of forgetting it and missing out on savings.

With the deadline fast approaching, Tesco is urging customers to update the app as soon as possible to avoid disruption. Those who miss the update could potentially lose access to their Clubcard benefits during their next shopping trip.

How to update the app

Updating the Tesco Shopping & Clubcard app is straightforward and can be done in just a few steps, depending on the type of device used. Tesco reassures customers that they will still be able to enjoy all their Clubcard benefits once the update is complete.

For Android users, including those with Samsung devices, the app can be updated through the Google Play Store. iPhone users can access the latest version of the app via the iOS App Store.

Tesco has made it clear that this update only affects the app itself and will not impact any functionality on the Tesco website, tesco.com. The company said: "This update won’t affect anything you do on tesco.com." However, customers who frequently shop in-store using their digital Clubcard are advised to act promptly to ensure continued access to their savings.

Increased convenience with digital Clubcard

For many shoppers, the digital Clubcard offers convenience and flexibility. It not only allows customers to collect and spend points but also provides personalised offers and discounts that can significantly reduce the cost of their shopping. In some cases, the savings can be substantial, especially for those who regularly make use of the Tesco Clubcard.

As Tesco continues to innovate and streamline its customer experience, the digital Clubcard has become an essential tool for millions of shoppers. By offering seamless integration with the Tesco Shopping & Clubcard app, the supermarket ensures that customers can manage their purchases and rewards in one place.

Protecting against fraud

The update comes amid broader efforts by Tesco to protect its customers from potential fraud. The company has recently faced issues with online fraud involving Clubcard accounts, and the updated app is designed to strengthen security measures and reduce vulnerabilities.

A Tesco spokesperson stated that the update is part of their ongoing commitment to keeping customer data secure and ensuring a smooth shopping experience for all users.

Call to action

With the 31 March deadline just days away, Tesco is reminding customers to take action now to avoid any inconvenience. The retailer has emphasised that updating the app is essential for continued access to all Clubcard benefits, including points collection and discounts.

"Update your Tesco app today to ensure you can continue managing your shop and Clubcard in one place," the company said in its message to customers.

By updating the app, customers can continue to enjoy the full range of Tesco’s services and avoid any disruption to their Clubcard usage, keeping their shopping experience as smooth and secure as possible.

For those who haven’t yet acted, Tesco's final message is clear: ensure your app is updated by Monday, 31 March 2025, to maintain uninterrupted access to your Clubcard benefits.

androidclubcarddata protectiondeadlineonline shoppingsecuritytescoesco clubcard changestesco clubcard changes

Related News

Michael Theo
Entertainment

BBC star Michael Theo opens up about workplace bullying before ‘Austin’ debut

SRH vs DC IPL 2025: The Ultimate Clash Between Hyderabad and Delhi
Cricket

IPL 2025 - SRH vs DC: Thrilling showdown between Hyderabad and Delhi awaits

RR vs CSK
Cricket

IPL 2025 - RR vs CSK: Rajasthan takes on Chennai in high-stakes battle

Reconnecting with lost Eid traditions
Spirituality

Reconnecting with lost Eid traditions

More For You

OpenAI Restricts ChatGPT’s Image Feature After Viral Ghibli Trend

Altman addressed the impact of the popular Ghibli-style image trend on OpenAI’s resources

Getty

OpenAI limits ChatGPT’s image generation feature amid viral Ghibli image trend

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has announced temporary limitations on the company’s image generation feature in response to overwhelming demand driven by a viral trend. On Thursday, Altman addressed the impact of the popular Ghibli-style image trend on OpenAI’s resources, particularly its reliance on GPUs (graphics processing units). Altman revealed that the surge in demand for ChatGPT’s image generation tool has led to significant strain on the company’s infrastructure, prompting the introduction of temporary speed limits for users.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Altman shared the company’s response to the unexpected demand, stating, “It’s super fun seeing people love images in ChatGPT, but our GPUs are melting. We are going to temporarily introduce some rate limits while we work on making it more efficient. Hopefully won’t be long! ChatGPT free tier will get 3 generations per day soon.”

Keep ReadingShow less
UK-business-district-Getty
The Canary Wharf business district including global financial institutions in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

Economic growth in 2024 slightly higher than estimated: ONS

THE UK economy grew slightly more than first estimated in 2024, according to official data released on Friday, providing a small boost for the government after it revised down its growth forecast for 2025.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product expanded by 1.1 per cent in 2024, up from an initial estimate of 0.9 per cent.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sri Lanka posts five per cent GDP growth as it ends years of economic decline

Sri Lanka's president Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Sri Lanka posts five per cent GDP growth as it ends years of economic decline

CASH-STRAPPED Sri Lanka’s economy grew by five per cent in 2024, marking the first full year of expansion since its unprecedented meltdown in 2022, official data showed last Tuesday (18).

The last quarter of 2024 saw the economy expand by 5.4 per cent, bringing the full calendar year’s GDP growth to five per cent, compared to a contraction of 2.3 per cent in 2023.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump said, 'What we’re going to be doing is a 25 per cent tariff on all cars that are not made in the US.'

Getty Images

Trump imposes 25 per cent tariffs on foreign-built cars

US president Donald Trump has announced a 25 per cent tariff on imported cars and auto parts, escalating trade tensions with key partners.

The new duties take effect on 3 April and apply to foreign-made cars and light trucks, with additional levies on key auto parts set to follow within the month.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer-Trump-Getty

The UK is negotiating a tech-focused trade deal with the US, which could help avoid direct tariff impacts.

Getty Images

UK economy faces pressure from Trump’s tariff threats

THE UK’s economy faces a major risk from US president Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs, the country’s fiscal watchdog warned on Wednesday, citing slow growth and a high debt burden as key vulnerabilities.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced cuts to the welfare budget and other spending reductions to meet a key fiscal target aimed at reassuring investors after the 2022 market turmoil under former prime minister Liz Truss.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc