Tesco app crash leaves customers unable to access Clubcards

The disruption affected Tesco’s digital Clubcard system

Users experiencing ongoing problems have been advised to try again later

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 17, 2025
Tesco has issued an apology after a software problem caused disruptions to its website and mobile app, leaving some customers unable to manage online orders or access digital versions of their Clubcards.

The issue occurred on Friday afternoon, with users taking to social media to report problems ranging from being unable to amend their online grocery orders to difficulties accessing their Clubcard accounts. Some customers also reported being unable to use vouchers or collect points while shopping.

A Tesco spokesperson confirmed the incident had been resolved later that day. “We have fixed a software issue that temporarily impacted customers using our website and app this afternoon,” the spokesperson said. “We're sorry for the inconvenience.”

Tesco's customer service team acknowledged the problem in responses on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), telling users the company was experiencing "intermittent system issues" and that its IT team was working to fix the situation.

Outage tracking site Downdetector reported a spike in issues with Tesco’s digital services shortly after 14:00 BST, with complaints gradually subsiding around two hours later. Some users, however, stated they had faced problems for up to four hours.

The disruption affected Tesco’s digital Clubcard system, which is used by millions of customers to access discounts and collect loyalty points. In early 2024, Tesco reported that its Clubcard scheme had over 20 million members across the UK.

Despite the timing of the outage and recent cyber attacks affecting other major UK retailers such as Marks and Spencer and the Co-op, there is no indication that Tesco’s problems were linked to a cybersecurity incident.

Tesco, the UK's largest supermarket chain, has not released further details on the nature of the software issue, but reassured customers that the matter had been addressed. Users experiencing ongoing problems have been advised to try again later or seek assistance via customer services.

