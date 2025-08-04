Skip to content
 
Tesco launches limited edition birthday cake flavoured sandwich as shoppers split

Tesco unveils dessert-inspired sandwich, sparking mixed reactions online

Tesco birthday cake flavoured sandwich

Sandwich sells for £3 individually or as part of Tesco’s meal deal

UK Newest Foods/ Facebook
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 04, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Highlights

  • Tesco adds a new limited-edition “Birthday Cake Sandwich” to its meal deal
  • Features flavours inspired by Victoria sponge with added sprinkles
  • Available in 1,000 stores for four weeks only
  • Sandwich sells for £3 individually or as part of Tesco’s meal deal
  • Shoppers are divided – some calling it “amazing”, others “disgusting”


Tesco has released a new limited-edition sandwich inspired by classic birthday cake flavours. The “Birthday Cake Sandwich”, featuring sweet fillings reminiscent of a Victoria sponge with colourful sprinkles, is now available as part of the supermarket's popular meal deal.

Priced at £3 on its own, the sandwich can also be included in the meal deal offer for £4 (or £3.60 with a Clubcard). It will be on sale for a limited time – just four weeks – in 1,000 Tesco stores across the UK.

Social media reacts: ‘Amazing’ or ‘just wrong’?

The release has already gone viral on social media, with shoppers offering strong – and often opposing – opinions. Some Tesco staff and customers praised the novelty, with one employee posting:

“I work for Tesco and had it for lunch – it’s b***** amazing.”

Another shopper simply wrote:

“It’s sooo good.”

Others, however, were less impressed. Critics commented that mixing cake and sandwich formats was unappealing:

“Absolutely no... Sandwich is a sandwich, cake is cake. No need to mix.”
“Aww hell nah.”
“Looks disgusting.”

Not the first sweet sandwich to cause a stir

Tesco’s birthday cake sandwich follows other recent high-profile releases by rival supermarkets. M&S drew attention earlier this summer with its “Strawberries & Cream” sandwich, inspired by Japanese sandos and launched during Wimbledon. That version included sweet bread, strawberries, and whipped cream cheese, priced at £2.80.

M&S has a long tradition of sandwich innovation, credited with introducing freshly made sandwiches in the 1920s and pioneering pre-packed versions in the 1980s.

Tesco, too, has experimented with bold flavours. In recent years, it has introduced limited-edition options like the “Ham, Egg and Chips” sandwich, described by one shopper as:

“The next best thing to being down the caff.”

The supermarket has also expanded its meal deal range with unconventional items like Krispy Kreme doughnuts, Pot Noodles, and even tomato soup.

birthday cake sandwichwimbledonfoodtesco

