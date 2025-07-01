Skip to content
Who is Ella Kenny, the mystery woman seen kissing Harry Styles at Glastonbury 2025?

The producer was spotted dancing with the singer in the VIP section before the pair shared a kiss in front of festival-goers.

Harry Styles

Mystery woman kissing Harry Styles at Glastonbury revealed as Ella Kenny

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
Jul 01, 2025
Quick highlights:

• Harry Styles was seen kissing a woman at Glastonbury 2025 in a viral video

• The woman has now been identified as London-based producer Ella Kenny

• The pair were dancing and kissing in the VIP section early Saturday morning

• This is Styles’ first public romance since his split with Taylor Russell in 2024

Harry Styles made headlines over the weekend after being filmed kissing a woman in the VIP section of Glastonbury Festival 2025, and now, the mystery is solved. The woman has been identified as London-based producer Ella Kenny, according to a report by The Sun.

The 31-year-old singer, best known for Watermelon Sugar and As It Was, was spotted at the festival in Somerset early Saturday morning, dancing closely with Kenny before sharing a kiss that lasted nearly 12 seconds. Eyewitnesses described the pair as "inseparable" and "very familiar with each other", adding to speculation that this may not have been a first-time encounter.

Harry Styles attends Spotify Celebrates The Launch of Harry Styles' New AlbumGetty Images


Harry Styles’ Glastonbury kiss with Ella Kenny grabs attention

Styles arrived at the festival around 1:45 a.m. on 28 June with friends, including long-time collaborator Kid Harpoon. Not long after, Ella Kenny reportedly joined the group. The two were seen chatting, dancing and sharing kisses on the cheek before eventually making out in full view of others in the VIP area.

One witness claimed the chemistry between the two was undeniable. “Harry only had eyes for her,” they said. “They looked like they’d known each other a while.” Neither Styles nor Kenny has commented publicly on the moment or their relationship.

Who is Ella Kenny? Meet the producer linked to Harry Styles

Ella Kenny is a visual and experiential producer based in London, working at creative studio Noir. Her LinkedIn lists experience across high-end fashion and arts projects, but until now, she’s kept a relatively low public profile. That changed when footage of her kiss with Styles began circulating online, prompting fans to ask: “Who is she?” The kiss is the first time Styles has been publicly linked to anyone since his 2024 breakup with actor Taylor Russell. Before Russell, he dated Olivia Wilde, with whom he had a high-profile two-year relationship.

Harry Styles leaves following the funeral of singer Liam Payne Getty Images


While neither party has confirmed the nature of their relationship, the chemistry on display suggests this may not have been just a fleeting festival moment. Whether it's the start of something new or simply a weekend romance, fans will be watching closely, and Styles, as always, remains firmly in the spotlight.

glastonbury 2025celebrity datinghollywoodbritish musiciansharry styles

