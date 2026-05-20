Harry Styles’ immersive floor design faces sightline review after fan backlash

Highlights

Harry Styles’ Together, Together tour is reviewing parts of its stage design

Fans at opening Amsterdam shows reported obstructed views from sections of the floor

Tour representatives said restricted sightlines are being adjusted where possible

Changes are expected ahead of the London dates later this summer

Harry Styles’ team responds after opening-show criticism

Harry Styles’ latest world tour is already making changes after fans raised concerns about obstructed views during the opening performances in Amsterdam.

The Together, Together tour introduced an open-floor stage design intended to create a more immersive concert experience. The setup allowed fans in selected areas to move within stage sections rather than remain fixed in one position.

However, as audiences began sharing photos and videos online, concerns quickly emerged over visibility from some areas inside the venue.

What organisers say is changing

Representatives for the tour said areas with restricted sightlines are now being reviewed and adjustments are being made where possible while complying with venue safety requirements.

According to the team, the original concept was designed to give concertgoers more freedom and allow fans to experience performances from different positions across the venue.

The floor layout, which included elevated walkways circling sections of the stadium, had been intended as a central feature of the show experience. Instead, it became one of the biggest talking points from the opening nights.

London shows expected to see updates

The tour spans 67 dates across seven cities, including extended runs in London and New York. Changes to the staging are expected to be introduced before the London performances in June and July.

The early reaction means the first few concerts may now shape how the rest of the tour evolves, with organisers adjusting elements of the live experience as the shows continue.