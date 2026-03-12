Highlights

Amazon MX Player plans to release more than 150 new and returning titles in 2026.

Made In India: The Titan Story, starring Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh, is among the flagship projects.

The platform is expanding its slate with thrillers, dramas, reality formats and international content.

A major push in India’s streaming market

Amazon’s free streaming service Amazon MX Player has unveiled an extensive content line-up for 2026 as it looks to strengthen its position in India’s crowded streaming market.

The service plans to roll out more than 150 new and returning titles over the coming year, ranging from scripted series and youth dramas to unscripted formats and international shows.

Among the most prominent titles is Made In India: The Titan Story, an inspirational drama centred on ambition and the building of a business legacy. The series stars Naseeruddin Shah alongside Jim Sarbh.

New dramas and thrillers on the way

The 2026 slate includes a variety of new scripted projects spanning multiple genres. Socio-political thriller Sankalp features a cast led by Nana Patekar, Sanjay Kapoor, Neeraj Kabi and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Other upcoming titles include the revenge-driven thriller Ab Hoga Hisaab, starring Shaheer Sheikh, Mouni Roy and Sanjay Kapoor.

Administrative drama The Bureaucrat will feature Amol Parashar, while action series Kaptaan stars Saqib Saleem.

Further additions to the line-up include survival thriller Vimal Khanna, starring Sunny Hinduja; cop drama Waiting Hai with Divyenndu Sharma and Bhuvan Arora; and crime drama Clean Up Crew, featuring Ravi Kishan, Amey Wagh and Vishal Jethwa.

Returning favourites and reality formats

The platform will also bring back several established series. These include Raktanchal for a third season and youth-focused titles such as Campus Beats season six, along with new instalments of Campus Diaries, Heartbeats and Who’s Your Gynac.

In the unscripted category, reality show Rise & Fall will return for a second season after its successful debut last year. Fitness competition Battleground is also set to come back with a second instalment.

Expanding formats and international titles

Alongside traditional series, the service is developing new formats aimed at expanding its audience base. One of these is MX Fatafat, a vertical focused on short-form micro-dramas.

Another strand, MX Vdesi, will introduce international programming, including series from Korea, China and Turkey, as well as anime titles available in both Japanese and Hindi.

According to Karan Bedi, head of Amazon MX Player, the platform has been gaining momentum as more viewers turn to free streaming options. He said the expanding content slate positions the service to attract audiences moving away from traditional television.

Amogh Dusad, head of content at the platform, added that the aim is to build a broad storytelling ecosystem that reflects diverse voices and experiences across India while keeping premium entertainment accessible without subscription fees.