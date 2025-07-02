Abhishek Bachchan reveals Amitabh crushed him with a brutal remark during 'Sarkar' shoot

Quick highlights:

Abhishek Bachchan said he was “petrified” during his first scene with Amitabh Bachchan in Sarkar.

After the shoot, Amitabh scolded him in the car, saying, “Dialogue bolna aata nahi hai tumhe.”

The 2005 political thriller marked their first major film together.

Abhishek will next be seen in Kaalidhar Laapata, premiering on 4 July on Zee5.

Abhishek Bachchan has opened up about a nerve-wracking experience from the sets of Sarkar, where his father Amitabh Bachchan gave him a blunt lesson on acting after their very first scene together. Speaking in an interview, Abhishek recalled the tension and pressure he felt on the first day of the shoot back in 2004 and the silence that followed until a sharp comment from his dad shattered it.

Abhishek on filming Sarkar with Amitabh Bachchan

Sharing the memory, Abhishek said, “The first time we shot together was for Sarkar. Ramu [Ram Gopal Varma] said we’d do test shoots and then I could move on to Bunty Aur Babli. I was sweating and panicking. All I had to do was turn around and say ‘Ji?’ but I was shaking.”

That small scene turned into a big moment. After the shoot wrapped, Abhishek waited in his vanity van, hoping to leave after Amitabh. But instead, Amitabh came knocking, suggesting they head home together.

The silent car ride and a scolding to remember

According to Abhishek, the ride home was filled with complete silence. “He was just staring ahead. When we reached home and the staff got out, he finally turned to me and said, ‘Isiliye maine itne saal mehnat karke tumhe padhaya likhaya? Dialogue bolna aata nahi hai tumhe.’ I felt like I had killed someone. He just destroyed me.”

It was a moment that stayed with him, marking one of his earliest lessons in the industry from someone who demands nothing less than perfection, even if that someone is your father.

A turning point in their on-screen journey

Sarkar, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, was released in 2005 and went on to become a major hit. Loosely inspired by The Godfather, the film featured Amitabh in a role of political power and Abhishek as his loyal son. The success of the film led to two sequels: Sarkar Raj (2008) and Sarkar 3 (2017).

The real-life father-son dynamics added emotional depth to the film, especially considering how different they were from their on-screen relationship. While the characters bonded through unwavering loyalty, the reality behind the scenes was far more intense, at least in the beginning.

What’s next for Abhishek Bachchan

Now, 25 years into his acting career, Abhishek has carved his own path, gradually earning praise for performances in films like Guru, Manmarziyaan, and Dasvi. His next project, Kaalidhar Laapata, will premiere on Zee5 on 4 July.

Though the early days were rocky, especially under the towering shadow of a legend like Amitabh Bachchan, this behind-the-scenes story shows just how seriously the Bachchans take their craft, and how a tough first lesson may have set the tone for Abhishek’s journey in cinema.