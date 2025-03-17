Amitabh Bachchan calls Abhishek’s ‘Be Happy’ performance 'extraordinary' in a heartfelt X post

Abhishek Bachchan’s latest film Be Happy has caught the attention of none other than his father, Amitabh Bachchan. The proud dad took a moment to publicly express his joy and admiration for his son's work. After watching the film, Amitabh shared his thoughts on social media, calling Abhishek’s performance “extraordinary.”
On March 15, 2025, Big B posted on X writing, “What an honour for you Abhishek... Proud of you... and today saw Be Happy... such an extraordinary performance... love you.” It wasn’t just a one-off message either. Amitabh had earlier shown his support when the trailer was released, calling Abhishek “a father’s pride” and praising his ease in slipping into different characters.
Be Happy hit Prime Video on March 14, coinciding with Holi celebrations. Directed by Remo D’Souza and produced by Lizelle D’Souza under Remo D’Souza Entertainment, the film tells the story of Shiv played by Abhishek, a single father who will do anything for his daughter Dhara played by Inayat Verma. Dhara dreams of competing in the country’s biggest dance reality show. But life throws them challenges they didn’t see coming. Shiv finds himself fighting not just for his daughter’s dream but for their happiness and purpose as a family.
The movie’s heart lies in the bond between a father and daughter and how love and determination can overcome even the hardest obstacles. Be Happy also stars Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi in important roles.
Amitabh didn’t stop at just praising Be Happy. He also mentioned Abhishek’s film Ghoomer, which is screening at the Indian Cinema Days in Tashkent. In another post, he sent his best wishes for both Be Happy and Ghoomer, showing how deeply invested he is in his son’s career.
Speaking on his blog, Amitabh opened up further about how emotional he feels about the appreciation Abhishek is getting. “Nothing could be a greater pride for a father,” he wrote, thanking audiences for their love and support.
With Be Happy, Abhishek Bachchan seems to have struck a chord with viewers and clearly with his biggest fan, his father.