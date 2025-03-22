Abhishek Bachchan says Aishwarya Rai’s ‘I want to talk’ call stresses him, fans are in splits!

At the Showsha Reel Awards 2025, Abhishek Bachchan bagged the Best Actor award for his gripping performance in I Want to Talk, helmed by Shoojit Sircar. While his win was a significant milestone in his career, it was a light-hearted exchange with Arjun Kapoor that became the talk of the town.
During the event, Arjun Kapoor, who was hosting a segment, decided to throw a cheeky question Abhishek’s way. “Who is that one person whose ‘I want to talk’ call stresses you out?” he asked, referencing the film’s title in a humorous twist. Without missing a beat, Abhishek responded with a knowing smile, “Tumhari shaadi nahi hui hai na abhi tak… jab ho jaayegi, you’ll have an answer for that.” (You’re not married yet… once you are, you’ll know the answer.)
Arjun Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan share a fun moment on stageGetty Images
The witty remark instantly had the audience in splits, hinting at the universal reality of married life. He followed it up with another quip: “When you get a call from the missus saying, ‘I want to talk,’ you just know you’re in trouble.” His playful jab at married life resonated with many, turning the moment into one of the evening’s highlights.
Aside from the jokes, Abhishek’s acceptance speech was heartfelt. He expressed deep gratitude to director Shoojit Sircar and his co-stars. “This is my first-ever Best Actor award. I owe it all to Shoojit da, who crafted such a beautiful film. I also want to share this with my on-screen daughters, Ahilya and Pearl, who were absolutely brilliant. They made me look good on screen,” he said.
The actor’s hilarious comment about Aishwarya Rai goes viralGetty Images
His role in Be Happy, a touching father-daughter drama, has also been met with widespread appreciation. Starring alongside Nassar, Nora Fatehi, and Inaayat Verma, Abhishek has been praised for his emotional depth in the film, now streaming on Prime Video.
Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, married since 2007, have often been the subject of speculation regarding their relationship. Rumours of their alleged separation have made rounds, especially after their separate arrivals at a high-profile wedding and Abhishek’s social media activity hinting at "grey divorces." However, neither Abhishek nor Aishwarya has addressed these rumours, maintaining their privacy.
Abhishek Bachchan wins Best Actor and delivers a memorable speechGetty Images
Professionally, the couple has shared the screen in multiple films, including Guru, Dhoom 2, and Raavan. While their personal life remains under scrutiny, Abhishek’s humour at the awards night reminded everyone that sometimes, laughter is the best way to tackle life’s uncertainties.