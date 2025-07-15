Vidya Balan sets internet abuzz with glam makeover as some fans question her earlier stance on body positivity

Highlights:

Vidya Balan debuts a bold new look for The Peacock Magazine’s July cover.

The actor's transformation has received both praise and criticism online.

Some fans hailed it as a refreshing style change; others questioned the shift from her past body positivity stance.

The shoot comes on the heels of Vidya’s recent film success in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan has sparked a flurry of reactions online after her striking new avatar on the cover of The Peacock Magazine’s July 2025 edition. Known for championing traditional handloom saris and body positivity, the 46-year-old’s dramatic transformation, complete with a bold pink sequin dress and short, styled hair, has left the internet dazzled.

The look, part of a cover story titled A Force to Reckon With, was shared on 14 July by the magazine and Balan herself. It marks a significant departure from her signature earthy elegance and instead leans into high-fashion glamour.

Vidya Balan sets internet abuzz with glam makeover as few fans question her weight loss journey Instagram/thepeacockmagazine





The Peacock cover that turned heads

Styled in a flamingo pink ombré gown covered in sequins, Balan paired the ensemble with a feather-trimmed stole and statement jewellery. Her newly cropped hair, styled in a sleek bob with soft waves and blonde highlights, added to the overall transformation. The makeup was equally polished: glossy mauve lips, shimmered eyelids, and highlighter-accented cheekbones.

While some fans celebrated the fresh styling, many were simply shocked by the actor’s appearance. “She looks stunning, finally styled the way she deserves,” read one popular comment. Another added, “This look gives serious movie star energy, we need more of this from her.”

Vidya Balan’s high-glam cover sparks praise and pushback over evolving beauty standards Instagram/thepeacockmagazine





Praise and backlash over her weight loss

But it wasn’t all praise. A small section of social media questioned the actor’s visible weight loss, especially in light of her past interviews where she openly criticised the industry’s obsession with size and looks.

Comments poured in expressing concern. “Didn’t she once say women shouldn’t have to shrink themselves to be accepted? What happened to that?” one Reddit user asked. Others accused her of abandoning her earlier message of embracing natural bodies. “It’s her choice, but when you become a symbol of body positivity, the expectations change,” one tweet read.

The debate brings back conversations around the pressure on public figures, especially women, to constantly evolve, often in response to the industry’s narrow beauty standards.

Fans compare Vidya’s latest shoot to her past saree-clad appearances Getty Images





How Vidya explained her weight transformation

In an earlier interview, Vidya Balan had spoken candidly about her weight journey. She clarified that her weight loss wasn’t the result of intense gym routines but rather due to treating an underlying inflammation through dietary changes. “I realised I wasn’t just carrying fat; it was inflammation,” she had said.

Still, the timing of the transformation, paired with the glam-heavy shoot, has prompted questions about whether public figures can maintain a consistent message on body image while navigating an industry known for its harsh scrutiny.

Vidya Balan’s glam transformation for Peacock Magazine sparks online debate over body image Getty Images





A strong year on the professional front

While the online chatter continues, Balan’s professional graph remains strong. She was recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Madhuri Dixit, which grossed over £38 million (₹400 crore) at the box office. Her performance in the romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar also earned critical acclaim.

As The Peacock Magazine features her as a cinematic force who continues to shape mainstream Bollywood, the larger question remains: can actors redefine their image without being held hostage by past narratives?





The reaction to her transformation highlights just how closely public figures are scrutinised for how they look, and how they change.