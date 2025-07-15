Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Vidya Balan sets internet abuzz with glam makeover as some fans question her earlier stance on body positivity

The actor’s bold new look is drawing both admiration and criticism as fans revisit her past stance on body positivity.

Vidya Balan

Fans celebrate Vidya Balan’s makeover while critics question shift from body positivity message

Instagram/thepeacockmagazine
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 15, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Vidya Balan debuts a bold new look for The Peacock Magazine’s July cover.
  • The actor's transformation has received both praise and criticism online.
  • Some fans hailed it as a refreshing style change; others questioned the shift from her past body positivity stance.
  • The shoot comes on the heels of Vidya’s recent film success in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan has sparked a flurry of reactions online after her striking new avatar on the cover of The Peacock Magazine’s July 2025 edition. Known for championing traditional handloom saris and body positivity, the 46-year-old’s dramatic transformation, complete with a bold pink sequin dress and short, styled hair, has left the internet dazzled.

The look, part of a cover story titled A Force to Reckon With, was shared on 14 July by the magazine and Balan herself. It marks a significant departure from her signature earthy elegance and instead leans into high-fashion glamour.

 Vidya Balan Vidya Balan sets internet abuzz with glam makeover as few fans question her weight loss journeyInstagram/thepeacockmagazine


The Peacock cover that turned heads

Styled in a flamingo pink ombré gown covered in sequins, Balan paired the ensemble with a feather-trimmed stole and statement jewellery. Her newly cropped hair, styled in a sleek bob with soft waves and blonde highlights, added to the overall transformation. The makeup was equally polished: glossy mauve lips, shimmered eyelids, and highlighter-accented cheekbones.

While some fans celebrated the fresh styling, many were simply shocked by the actor’s appearance. “She looks stunning, finally styled the way she deserves,” read one popular comment. Another added, “This look gives serious movie star energy, we need more of this from her.”

 Vidya Balan Vidya Balan’s high-glam cover sparks praise and pushback over evolving beauty standardsInstagram/thepeacockmagazine


Praise and backlash over her weight loss

But it wasn’t all praise. A small section of social media questioned the actor’s visible weight loss, especially in light of her past interviews where she openly criticised the industry’s obsession with size and looks.

Comments poured in expressing concern. “Didn’t she once say women shouldn’t have to shrink themselves to be accepted? What happened to that?” one Reddit user asked. Others accused her of abandoning her earlier message of embracing natural bodies. “It’s her choice, but when you become a symbol of body positivity, the expectations change,” one tweet read.

The debate brings back conversations around the pressure on public figures, especially women, to constantly evolve, often in response to the industry’s narrow beauty standards.

 Vidya Balan Fans compare Vidya’s latest shoot to her past saree-clad appearancesGetty Images


How Vidya explained her weight transformation

In an earlier interview, Vidya Balan had spoken candidly about her weight journey. She clarified that her weight loss wasn’t the result of intense gym routines but rather due to treating an underlying inflammation through dietary changes. “I realised I wasn’t just carrying fat; it was inflammation,” she had said.

Still, the timing of the transformation, paired with the glam-heavy shoot, has prompted questions about whether public figures can maintain a consistent message on body image while navigating an industry known for its harsh scrutiny.

 Vidya Balan Vidya Balan’s glam transformation for Peacock Magazine sparks online debate over body imageGetty Images


A strong year on the professional front

While the online chatter continues, Balan’s professional graph remains strong. She was recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Madhuri Dixit, which grossed over £38 million (₹400 crore) at the box office. Her performance in the romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar also earned critical acclaim.

As The Peacock Magazine features her as a cinematic force who continues to shape mainstream Bollywood, the larger question remains: can actors redefine their image without being held hostage by past narratives?


The reaction to her transformation highlights just how closely public figures are scrutinised for how they look, and how they change.

body positivitymagazine coverweight loss journeyvidya balan

Related News

10 TikTok stars
Entertainment

10 TikTok stars who went from viral fame to Hollywood deals

Imran Khan
Asia

Pakistan announces new paramilitary force ahead of PTI protests

Forza Horizon 5
Games

Forza Horizon 5 sells 2 million units on PlayStation Store

tesla-fadnavis-mumbai
Business

Tesla makes India debut with Mumbai showroom

More For You

SamaBhav UK 2025 film festival
SamaBhav UK 2025 film festival opens with urgent call for gender justice in South Asian communities

SamaBhav UK 2025 film festival opens with urgent call for gender justice in South Asian communities

A unique travelling film festival focused on gender equity is set to tour the UK this month. SamaBhav UK 2025, curated by Harish Sadani, founder of India’s Men Against Violence and Abuse (MAVA), will run from 19 to 28 July across Leeds, London and Bristol. Through powerful films and open conversations, the event aims to spark dialogue on masculinity, care, and gender justice within South Asian communities.

Curated by Harish Sadani, founder of Men Against Violence and Abuse (MAVA), the festival invites audiences into dialogue on gender equity, homophobia, and toxic masculinity, all rooted in a South Asian context.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lokesh Kanagaraj

Sanjay Dutt says he was wasted in Leo Lokesh Kanagaraj admits the role could have been better

X/Sanjay Dutt

Lokesh Kanagaraj admits writing flaws after Sanjay Dutt says he was underused in 'Leo'

Highlights:

  • Sanjay Dutt recently said he was “angry” at Lokesh Kanagaraj for underusing him in Leo.
  • Lokesh admitted he “probably made a mistake” and acknowledged flaws in his writing.
  • The director revealed Sanjay called him after the clip went viral and clarified it was a light-hearted comment.
  • Lokesh promised to give Sanjay “one of his best roles” in a future collaboration.

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has addressed Sanjay Dutt’s recent statement about being underused in Leo, admitting he might have made a mistake while writing the veteran actor’s character. Dutt, who played the antagonist Antony Das in the Vijay-led film, had said during a promotional event that he felt the director “wasted” his talent by not giving him a stronger role.

The Leo clip, shared widely on social media, sparked discussions around casting big stars in brief parts. Lokesh has now responded with humility, acknowledging the criticism and calling it part of his learning curve as a filmmaker.

Keep ReadingShow less
Beyoncé

Beyoncé performing during her Cowboy Carter tour in Atlanta

Instagram/beyonce

Beyoncé’s unreleased music stolen from car in Atlanta days before Cowboy Carter shows

Highlights:

  • Choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue’s rental car was broken into on 8 July in Atlanta.
  • Five hard drives with Beyoncé’s unreleased music, show visuals, and setlists were among the stolen items.
  • Police tracked the location of missing devices and issued an arrest warrant, but no suspect has been publicly named.
  • The incident occurred two days before Beyoncé’s four-night tour stop at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Just two days before Beyoncé was set to take the stage in Atlanta for her Cowboy Carter tour, a major security breach rocked her team. Unreleased music, private show material, and luxury items were stolen from a rental vehicle used by her choreographer and dancer, police confirmed.

Atlanta authorities say the break-in happened on 8 July around 8 pm in a parking garage near Krog Street Market. The SUV, a black Jeep Wagoneer, was briefly left unattended by choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue while they grabbed food. When they returned, the rear window had been smashed, and two suitcases containing sensitive material were missing.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ramayana
Producer Namit Malhotra reveals how AI will make Ramayana resonate globally with native-language realism
IMDB/Reddit

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer 'Ramayana' becomes India’s costliest film with £375 million budget

Highlights:

  • Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, will be released in two parts on Diwali 2026 and 2027.
  • Producer Namit Malhotra confirmed the combined budget is over £375 million (₹4,000 crore).
  • The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol, with music by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.
  • It will use AI dubbing and IMAX-scale VFX from Prime Focus for a global cinematic release.

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is officially the most expensive Indian film ever made, with a staggering production budget exceeding £375 million (₹4,000 crore). Confirmed by producer Namit Malhotra, the two-part epic is being developed at nearly £400 million, placing it alongside some of Hollywood’s biggest projects in terms of scale and ambition.

The project, backed entirely by Malhotra’s team without outside investment, is being hailed as a landmark cultural and cinematic moment for India. With its use of cutting-edge technology, an international musical collaboration, and a cast of some of the country's biggest names, Ramayana is being positioned as a visual retelling of India’s most revered epic for global audiences.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dominic McLaughlin

Dominic McLaughlin spotted in full Hogwarts costume as filming begins in the UK

Instagram/hbomax

'Harry Potter' reboot series begins filming as HBO reveals first look at new cast

Highlights:

  • Dominic McLaughlin unveiled as the new Harry Potter as HBO’s TV reboot begins filming.
  • Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout confirmed as Hermione and Ron.
  • Series to release in 2027, one season per book over a decade-long plan.
  • John Lithgow, Paapa Essiedu, and Katherine Parkinson join the ensemble cast.

Production is officially underway for HBO’s long-awaited Harry Potter series, with the first image of 11-year-old Dominic McLaughlin in costume as the Boy Who Lived. The reboot marks a return to Hogwarts nearly 14 years after the final film in the original movie franchise wrapped, and it promises to revisit each of J.K. Rowling’s seven novels, with one season dedicated to each book.

 Child Fame Costs: HBO\u2019s New Young Harry Potter Reboot Stars The new trio cast as Harry, Hermione and Ron step into a world where childhood and fame rarely mix well  Instagram/harrypotter/Getty Images  

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc