  • Saturday, June 19, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 385,137
Total Cases 29,823,546
Today's Fatalities 1,647
Today's Cases 60,753
Entertainment

Vidya Balan: I feel sexism is almost a part of our DNA

Vidya Balan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Vidya Balan starrer Sherni started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 18th June 2021. The film has received mostly positive reviews, and everyone is praising Vidya’s performance in it. Sherni revolves around a forest officer played by Vidya who has to catch a man-eating Tigress.

Well, the movie also deals with sexism in Indian society, and recently, when we interacted with Vidya, we asked her if she ever felt that Bollywood is a man’s world and she has to prove her mettle. To which the actress told us, “No, but you know even someone suggested recently ‘do you think now movies are releasing more and more on OTT platforms, so women-centric films will only release on OTT’. I didn’t like that question at all because you know what are you suggesting. I think there’s inherent sexism in that question that I didn’t appreciate.”

“So, I feel sexism is almost a part of our DNA. But, it is possible to rewrite that and we are in that process of doing that as women all over the world,” she added.

Vidya completed 16 years in the industry a few days ago. Her first Bollywood movie Parineeta had released on 10th June 2005.

In these 16 years, Vidya has been a part of some wonderful films and the audience now has high expectations from her. When we asked her if she feels pressure while signing a film because now there’s credibility attached to her name, the actress said, “No, but I feel very humbled when people feel that way. I feel immensely grateful for their love and faith. But, I don’t feel the pressure because when I decide to do a film it’s purely instinct-based.”

While talking to us Vidya revealed that she has said yes to three films, but can’t speak about it as she is not sure which one will start rolling first.

Eastern Eye

