Beyoncé forced to stop Houston show as flying car stunt goes wrong in mid-air

A blend of silliness, angst, cultural insight and raw emotional truth, Divine Feminine is the Indian funny girl’s boldest, most introspective work yet. As she prepares for Edinburgh, she opens up about the journey, nerves and joy of revealing just a little too much on stage.

How do you reflect on your action-packed comedy journey so far?

Oh, it has been great! A lot of luck and of course some challenges. I stumbled upon stand-up at the verge of 30 while still at my marketing job. The stars aligned in a way that it became my profession before it truly became my passion. The initial years were mostly about getting on stage as much as possible and delivering what was expected of me.

I think in the last couple of years, I have finally understood myself as an artist and performer, and with this show, I am at last finding my voice.

How much does the success of Divine Feminine mean to you?

I have travelled with this show across India, Europe and Australia and have been overwhelmed by the love it has received. The Hindi version is 1.5 hours long and performing it has given me immense confidence and security as an artist.

That is also why I wanted to break out of my comfort zone and write a version of the show in English to reach a more global audience. The process has been very enriching, and I am very curious to see how a more diverse audience will respond.

How much are you looking forward to taking the show to this year’s Edinburgh Fringe?

Very, very excited. I have visited the festival a couple of times before and have always wondered how it would feel to be a performer at such a big and vibrant festival. This year I will get to experience that.

What can audiences expect from your show?

Some very silly, some very angsty jokes, some cultural, some human insights and a lot of emotional truth.

Do you ever feel like you are revealing too much about yourself on stage?

I do feel that I reveal a lot about myself, but I do not think it is a problem. I feel whatever inside me is finding expression in humour is no longer raw or volatile. It has been processed enough internally that I am able to laugh at it, and hence feel safe putting it out in front of people.

How do you feel when you are on stage in front of a live audience?

It is always the best part of my day. I feel very good.

Does being at a festival like Edinburgh, with thousands of acts, put pressure on you or motivate you?

I think it does both. I have seen some mind-blowing shows at the Fringe in past years, so I want my show to be a respectful offering in this amazing buffet. At the same time, the Fringe is a place where artists and audiences are most open to experiments. So I feel motivated to try new things and take some risks that I would otherwise shy away from.

What is the comedy master plan going forward?

There is no master plan. I am working on a very simple philosophy – do work that I enjoy and people enjoy, and then find ways to grow that work and the number of people who enjoy it.

What inspires you creatively?

Great work by other artists. The drive for excellence. People who are brave enough to put out their original, twisted thoughts in front of others. That is why being at the Fringe is so exciting.

Who is your comedy hero?

Oh, this is a long list. So many people have done such great work before me. It is really very difficult to name just one.

Who is the funniest person you know in real life?

One aunt of mine who has had a fairly tough life. She reminds me that humour is a great life skill beyond the stage.

Has being funny ever got you out of trouble?

Absolutely never.

Why should we all come and watch Divine Feminine at the Edinburgh Fringe?

See, if you have come this far, you are already hooked. Also, if you have ever thought that you could be losing your sanity or femininity, if you have ever felt old or joyless or lonely or not perfect in any way – the show is for you. It is funny, insightful and fairly honest. I am looking forward to seeing you all at the Fringe.

