Beyoncé forced to stop Houston show as flying car stunt goes wrong in mid-air

Quick highlight:
- Beyoncé stopped her Houston Cowboy Carter show after her suspended Cadillac prop tilted dangerously.
- The singer was performing 16 Carriages mid-air when she yelled, “Stop! Stop!” to halt the show.
- She was safely lowered to the stage and told fans, “If ever I fall, I know y’all will catch me.”
- Parkwood Entertainment confirmed a technical mishap but said the show resumed without injuries.
Beyoncé stopped her Cowboy Carter tour performance in Houston after a mid-air prop began to tilt precariously during the penultimate song. The singer, perched in a suspended red Cadillac high above the crowd, abruptly cut the song 16 Carriages short when the vehicle began to slant.
The dramatic moment unfolded on Saturday night at NRG Stadium, where Beyoncé was performing a sold-out hometown show. The car, typically used as a soaring stage prop, began to tip sideways as she sang, prompting her to clutch a pole for stability and shout, “Stop! Stop, stop, stop!”
Fans gasped as the vehicle leaned further mid-song. Video clips posted online show Beyoncé remaining composed before being slowly lowered to the ground. Once safely back on stage, she smiled at the crowd and said, “If ever I fall, I know y’all will catch me.”
Technical mishap interrupts 16 Carriages performance
Beyoncé’s production company, Parkwood Entertainment, later confirmed the incident was due to a “technical mishap” with the cables holding the Cadillac. “She was quickly lowered, and no one was injured,” the statement read. “The show continued without incident.”
This isn’t the first time Beyoncé has experienced prop malfunctions during a live show. Earlier this year, a robot bartender missed pouring her drink on cue, and during her 2018 On The Run II tour, a broken platform forced her to climb down a ladder while wearing heels.
Beyoncé fans react as ‘Queen B’ keeps cool mid-crisis
Fans quickly took to social media with reactions ranging from concern to humour, many quoting her old on-stage catchphrase: “Somebody’s getting fired.” Others expressed admiration for how calmly she handled the situation, finishing the concert without missing a beat.
The Houston show marked the 23rd stop on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour, which ends in Las Vegas next month. The three-hour spectacle, featuring country-infused ballads, fan favourites, and her daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi, continues to smash venue records worldwide.