Beyoncé makes history as Cowboy Carter tour becomes top-grossing country tour of all time with over £300 million in revenue

The singer's ground-breaking tour not only topped the country charts but also spotlighted Black artists often left out of the genre’s history.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour breaks country music records

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 29, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master's in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she's worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first "official" newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it's public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
Highlights:

  • Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour rakes in over £300 million (₹31,680 crore), setting a new country music record.
  • She now holds the title of highest-grossing Black artist and R&B artist of all time.
  • The tour featured 32 sold-out shows across the US, UK, and Europe.
  • The final show in Las Vegas included guest appearances by Jay-Z, Destiny’s Child, and Shaboozey.

Beyoncé has officially rewritten the rulebook on country music touring. Her Cowboy Carter world tour has become the highest-grossing country tour in history, pulling in over £300 million (₹31,680 crore), according to concert promoter Live Nation.

The tour also cemented Beyoncé’s place in music history as the highest-grossing Black artist and the top-earning R&B artist ever. In a further milestone, she becomes the first woman and American act to headline two separate tours that each grossed more than £300 million (₹31,680 crore), following her Renaissance world tour in 2023.

 Beyonc\u00e9 Cowboy Carter becomes Beyoncé’s biggest tour yetInstagram/beyonce


How many shows did Beyoncé perform on the Cowboy Carter tour?

The Cowboy Carter tour spanned 32 stadium dates across North America and Europe, including stops in the UK and France. Kicking off in Los Angeles in April, the tour included a mix of Beyoncé’s country chart-toppers like Texas Hold ’Em and 16 Carriages.

The final performance took place in Las Vegas on 26 July, ending with surprise appearances from her husband Jay-Z, Destiny’s Child bandmates, and country star Shaboozey.

The tour was more than just a commercial triumph; it was a carefully curated celebration of Black artistry in country music, with Beyoncé using her platform to spotlight long-overlooked Black country artists, several of whom appear on her Cowboy Carter album.


Why is Beyoncé’s shift to country music so significant?

Beyoncé’s move into country music was met with resistance from certain industry circles and audiences. In 2016, her Country Music Awards performance triggered backlash, with critics questioning whether her music fit the genre. The response included racist remarks on social media, revealing the genre's historical exclusion of Black artists.

Fast forward to 2025, Beyoncé not only released a country-focused album but became the first Black woman to win Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards.

 Beyonc\u00e9 Beyoncé earns over £300 million from country world tourInstagram/beyonce


How does Cowboy Carter compare to Taylor Swift’s Eras tour?

While Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour set a record for country music, Taylor Swift’s Eras tour remains the highest-grossing tour overall, crossing the £1.54 billion (₹1.63 lakh crore) mark globally.

Still, Beyoncé’s achievement is notable not only for its commercial scale but for its cultural impact, bringing diversity and inclusion to a genre that has often lacked both.

In terms of total reach and revenue, Cowboy Carter may not have topped Swift's numbers, but it opened new doors for genre crossover success and certainly challenged the traditional boundaries of country music.


What does this mean for Beyoncé’s legacy?

With Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé has expanded her artistic identity and cultural impact. From pop and R&B to now country, she continues to push boundaries, both creatively and commercially.

 Beyonc\u00e9 Beyoncé makes history with top-grossing country tourGetty Images


As her tour numbers climb and award wins stack up, Beyoncé is not just breaking records but reshaping the landscape of American music.

black artistcowboy cartersoldout showsbeyoncé

