I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay

Actor speaks at Jana Nayagan audio launch in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

FILE PHOTO: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay waves at supporters during a rally, in Tiruchirapalli district, Tamil Nadu. (PTI Photo)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod Thomas Dec 28, 2025
ACTOR-POLITICIAN Vijay has said he decided to give up cinema to stand up for his fans, who, he said, offered him everything, including a “kottai” (fort).

Speaking at the audio launch of his film Jana Nayagan in Malaysia, Vijay said his decision was driven by the loyalty and support of his fans. In Tamil Nadu, the word kottai symbolises a stronghold and also refers to Fort St George in Chennai, which houses the state assembly, secretariat and the chief minister’s office.

“When I entered cinema, I thought I was building a small sand house. But you built me a palace. You helped me build a fort. That is why I have decided to stand for you. For fans who gave up everything for me, I am giving up cinema,” he said.

The event was held at Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday (27) and drew nearly 100,000 fans. It entered the Malaysian Book of Records for the largest audience at an audio launch. Malaysia has one of the largest Tamil diaspora populations outside India.

Thanking Malaysian fans, Vijay said, “To succeed in life, you may not need friends, but you need a strong enemy. Only then do you become stronger. In 2026, history will repeat. Let us be ready for it, for the people.”

The event, titled Thalapathy Thiruvizha, ran for over five hours and marked Vijay’s final film event before his political entry. Malaysian police permitted the programme strictly as an entertainment event, with a no-politics condition and heightened security.

Singers including Tippu, Anuradha Sriram and Saindhavi performed at the event. Industry colleagues also spoke about their association with the actor.

Veteran actor Nasser thanked Vijay for personal and professional support and urged him to reconsider retirement. Actor Pooja Hegde, Vijay’s co-star, spoke about his work ethic and recalled the success of the song “Arabic Kuthu” from Beast.

Director H Vinoth said the film would deliver full entertainment. Music director Anirudh Ravichander performed a tribute featuring songs from Vijay’s films. Directors Atlee, Nelson and Lokesh Kanagaraj also shared their experiences.

Jana Nayagan, starring Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Menon, Priyamani and Naren, is scheduled for a worldwide release on January 9, 2026, during Pongal.

The film will clash with Prabhas’ The Raja Saab and Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan.

(PTI)

