Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

The 'Big Bang Theory’s' Kunal Nayyar shows how fame can translate into real-world impact

Philanthropy aligns with his personal belief in direct, individual action

Kunal Nayyar impact

He characterised the habit light-heartedly as a “masked vigilante” approach

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranFeb 16, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • The actor says late-night donations to struggling families are his way of using financial freedom responsibly
  • His giving includes clearing medical debts and funding scholarships
  • Philanthropy aligns with his personal belief in direct, individual action

A private ritual shaped by success

Best known to audiences as Raj Koothrappali, Nayyar has spoken about a far more personal routine away from the spotlight. During an interview with The i Paper, he described how he often spends late nights browsing GoFundMe, quietly paying off medical debts for families in distress.

He characterised the habit light-heartedly as a “masked vigilante” approach, explaining that the financial security he gained from his television career created a sense of responsibility to help others facing hardship.

Tackling the weight of medical debt

Rather than public campaigns or gala appearances, Nayyar’s contributions are typically anonymous. He focuses on people dealing with the financial strain of healthcare costs, an issue he noted can push families to the brink.

At the height of the sitcom’s run, he reportedly earned about $1 million per episode, and he has described his wealth as a privilege rather than an achievement — something that allows him to act when he encounters need.

Giving rooted in personal values

Nayyar has repeatedly framed his philanthropy as an extension of a broader outlook: meaningful change, he believes, often begins with individuals rather than institutions.

Together with his wife, Neha Kapur, he has supported a range of causes. Among them is a $300,000 pledge to Temple University, his alma mater, to fund scholarships for acting students from urban public schools. The couple also backs a scholarship endowment at UCLA aimed at widening access to STEM education, alongside regular support for animal rescue groups.

When life echoes the screen

The actor discussed his off-screen generosity while promoting the film Christmas Karma, a Bollywood-inspired reinterpretation of A Christmas Carol. In the film he plays Eshaan Sood, a modern Scrooge figure — a contrast that has not gone unnoticed by fans.

By pairing a message of compassion on screen with tangible acts off it, Nayyar’s approach underscores how celebrity influence can translate into everyday impact, often far from public view.

philanthropyhollywoodkunal nayyarbig bang theory actor

Related News

Nick Ahad
Entertainment

Nick Ahad says his play will inject curiosity into ‘toxic’ debate over refugee crisis

Asian writer
Entertainment

Karim Khan: 'Sweetmeats' explores inti­macy and romance in later life

Shabaz Ali​
Entertainment

Just do it, don't wait: Shabaz Ali tells aspiring Asian comedians

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay
Entertainment

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us