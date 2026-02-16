The 'Big Bang Theory’s' Kunal Nayyar shows how fame can translate into real-world impact

Highlights

The actor says late-night donations to struggling families are his way of using financial freedom responsibly

His giving includes clearing medical debts and funding scholarships

Philanthropy aligns with his personal belief in direct, individual action

A private ritual shaped by success

Best known to audiences as Raj Koothrappali, Nayyar has spoken about a far more personal routine away from the spotlight. During an interview with The i Paper, he described how he often spends late nights browsing GoFundMe, quietly paying off medical debts for families in distress.

He characterised the habit light-heartedly as a “masked vigilante” approach, explaining that the financial security he gained from his television career created a sense of responsibility to help others facing hardship.

Tackling the weight of medical debt

Rather than public campaigns or gala appearances, Nayyar’s contributions are typically anonymous. He focuses on people dealing with the financial strain of healthcare costs, an issue he noted can push families to the brink.

At the height of the sitcom’s run, he reportedly earned about $1 million per episode, and he has described his wealth as a privilege rather than an achievement — something that allows him to act when he encounters need.

Giving rooted in personal values

Nayyar has repeatedly framed his philanthropy as an extension of a broader outlook: meaningful change, he believes, often begins with individuals rather than institutions.

Together with his wife, Neha Kapur, he has supported a range of causes. Among them is a $300,000 pledge to Temple University, his alma mater, to fund scholarships for acting students from urban public schools. The couple also backs a scholarship endowment at UCLA aimed at widening access to STEM education, alongside regular support for animal rescue groups.

When life echoes the screen

The actor discussed his off-screen generosity while promoting the film Christmas Karma, a Bollywood-inspired reinterpretation of A Christmas Carol. In the film he plays Eshaan Sood, a modern Scrooge figure — a contrast that has not gone unnoticed by fans.

By pairing a message of compassion on screen with tangible acts off it, Nayyar’s approach underscores how celebrity influence can translate into everyday impact, often far from public view.