Beyoncé set to perform six nights in London on Cowboy Carter tour

The tour, supporting her eighth studio album Cowboy Carter

Beyoncé

Beyoncé rose to fame in the 1990s with Destiny’s Child

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 05, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Beyoncé is set to return to London as part of her Cowboy Carter tour, performing six dates at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The 43-year-old superstar will kick off her London shows on Thursday, with further performances scheduled for 7, 10, 12, 14, and 16 June.

The tour, supporting her eighth studio album Cowboy Carter, began in April in Inglewood, California, and follows her 2023 Renaissance World Tour, which also included five nights at the same London venue. Most recently, she performed five shows in East Rutherford, New Jersey, before heading to the UK.

Beyoncé’s current tour setlist features a mix of her classic hits such as Love On Top, If I Were A Boy, and Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It), alongside new tracks from Cowboy Carter. These include Texas Hold ’Em, 16 Carriages, and II Most Wanted, marking a move into country music. She has also included covers of Blackbird by The Beatles and Dolly Parton’s Jolene.

There has been no support act on the tour so far, and doors for the London shows are expected to open at 5pm.

Following her UK performances, Beyoncé will continue the European leg of her tour with three shows in Paris at the Stade De France, before returning to the US for the final dates.

The Cowboy Carter tour follows a significant Grammy win for the artist earlier this year. At the 67th Grammy Awards in February, Beyoncé secured her first Album of the Year award for Cowboy Carter. She also took home Best Country Album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for II Most Wanted, a collaboration with Miley Cyrus.

Her win marked a breakthrough, having previously missed out on the top album honour with I Am... Sasha Fierce (2008), Beyoncé (2013), Lemonade (2016), and Renaissance (2022). During her acceptance speech, she dedicated the award to Linda Martell, the first Black woman to perform at the Grand Ole Opry, who features on the album.

With a total of 35 Grammy Awards, Beyoncé remains the most decorated artist in the history of the ceremony. In March, King Charles III described her as “exceptional” during an episode of his radio programme The King’s Music Room.

Beyoncé rose to fame in the 1990s with Destiny’s Child and has since achieved six UK number one singles and five UK number one albums. She married rapper Jay-Z in 2008, and the couple have three children: Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir.

