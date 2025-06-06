Beyoncé kicks off Cowboy Carter tour in rainy London with surprise family moment and golden bull spectacle

Calm and composed during his recent London visit to promote the film, the massively popular star sat down with Eastern Eye to reflect on his celebrated journey, the making of Love Guru, reuniting with Mahira Khan, and the secret to his high success rate.

How do you reflect on your distinguished three-decade career?

(Smiles) That is a tricky question. I do not have a short answer, Asjad. I have been fortunate to work across diverse genres in both film and television, as an actor and producer. I have been part of successful projects I believe in. Now, I feel ready to take on something really big – like an international production that the whole world will watch.

You have a high success rate. How do you choose your projects?

I have always gone with my gut whenever possible, and it has served me well. I am instinctive and often have a sense of how an idea will take shape. I am drawn to stories that are emotionally relatable. For example, when I received the script for Mere Paas Tum Ho, I had a strong belief that it would resonate with audiences. It was emotional and grounded – that is essential for a television drama.

As a sought-after star and successful producer, what other key elements do you look for in a project?

The story must be backed by strong writing, a talented cast, and a capable director. I consider all those factors. I always begin a project with the aim that it will succeed and connect with viewers. But at the heart of it, there must be a relatable story. Each character should serve a purpose – not just the lead.

Tell us more about that.

You often see projects where some characters feel unnecessary – I do not believe in that. In strong dramas, every character, including those in smaller roles, must matter. If the idea is good, the story is relatable, and the cast is strong, the project will work.

Your drama serials are especially known for strong writing.

Yes, that is very important. Writing comes first – the performances follow. Mere Paas Tum Ho was a massive success largely because of the powerful dialogues.

What attracted you to your new film Love Guru?

Television dramas are usually serious, so I enjoy delivering fun, entertaining films for cinema audiences. I have noticed that the more entertaining a Pakistani film is, the better it performs. Love Guru is a fun, contemporary film.

This film is different from your usual work. Were you encouraged by the trailer’s positive response?

Audiences enjoy my culture-specific films like London Nahi Jaunga and Punjab Nahi Jaungi, but this time I deliberately chose a contemporary romantic comedy. The trailer response gave me a lot of confidence. People said the visuals looked fresh and the cast looked great. The music and locations were also well received. It is very different from my earlier films, and I am hopeful audiences will turn out for it.

Love Guru getty images





Tell us a little about the film.

The trailer captures the essence. I play a love guru who helps people find love and get married – until he is tasked with breaking up the forthcoming wedding of the character played by Mahira (Khan). What happens next, you will have to see in the film.

What is Mahira Khan like as a co-star?

She is very good and easy to work with. We have been friends and colleagues for a long time, and this is our third project together. That comfort level is there. She knows her craft, works hard, and never throws tantrums – which can happen with some co-stars. Mahira remains focused and professional, and that makes the entire process more enjoyable.

You have formed a dream team with Love Guru director Nadeem Baig, with all your films together doing well. What makes him stand out?

He is a gifted storyteller and supported by a great team. We have strong mutual understanding – if I do not like something, he listens, and vice versa. I also share a strong rapport with the writer, so we have a solid creative team. Nadeem does not rely on flashy camera work for the sake of it – he focuses on content, making sure everything shown on screen feels real.

Could you elaborate on that approach?

Even when a scene is far-fetched, he presents it in a believable way. In some comedies, things can become mindless – but with Nadeem, it still makes sense. That is his strength – presenting things in a way that feels like they could actually happen, which makes it more relatable.

What was it like shooting this film in the UK?

(Laughs) Very expensive. Thankfully, many of our friends in the UK helped us. We had a brilliant production team who worked hard and kept us on schedule. Sometimes we travelled up to three hours for a shoot, but we always managed. The weather was a challenge – it was cold and raining – but it turned out well. We filmed in October and captured the beauty of autumn. The film has some stunning visuals.

How do you view the progress of Pakistani cinema in recent years?

It was strong from 2015 to 2019. Then, it slowed down due to Covid. Films like London Nahi Jaunga and The Legend of Maula Jatt showed the potential of Pakistani cinema. If people like a film, they will come to the cinema. Streaming is great, but nothing compares to watching a film with 200–300 people on the big screen. Cinema still has that larger-than-life magic.

What was your experience like working on The Crown?

I loved the entire experience. It was a completely different world. I have never seen such professionalism before. It was enriching, both as an actor and a producer. An interesting part was working on two separate episodes, each directed by different people. Season five had five directors, each handling two episodes. Each director focused only on their specific episodes, so it was fascinating to work on one role with two distinct directing styles.

What inspires you?

Life inspires me.

Love Guru is in cinemas now.