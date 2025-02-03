Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Beyonce wins Album of the Year as Lamar takes five Grammys

Kendrick Lamar dominated the night with five wins, including Record and Song of the Year for Not Like Us. The event, held at Crypto.com Arena, was also a tribute to Los Angeles, which has faced severe wildfires.

kendrick-lamar-getty

Lamar won all five categories he was nominated in, including Record and Song of the Year. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeFeb 03, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

BEYONCE won the Grammy for Album of the Year on Sunday for Cowboy Carter, making her the most nominated and most awarded artist in the show’s history. The win also makes her the first Black woman to take the top prize this century.

Kendrick Lamar dominated the night with five wins, including Record and Song of the Year for Not Like Us. The event, held at Crypto.com Arena, was also a tribute to Los Angeles, which has faced severe wildfires.

Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Doechii, and Sabrina Carpenter were among the night's big winners. Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish did not win any awards.

Beyonce, accepting her award, said, “I just feel very full and very honoured.” She dedicated the win to Linda Martell, a pioneering Black country musician featured on the album. “I hope we just keep pushing forward, opening doors,” she added.

She won three Grammys in total, including Best Country Album and a collaboration with Miley Cyrus. “I really was not expecting this,” she said, adding, “Sometimes genre is a code word to keep us in our place as artists.”

‘Visions’ by Norah Jones won the Grammy award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

Pakistani-American singer and composer Arooj Aftab's Night Reign missed out on the Grammy award for Best Alternative Jazz Album to No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin by Meshell Ndegeocello.

Lamar and Roan lead the night

Lamar won all five categories he was nominated in, including Record and Song of the Year. His diss track Not Like Us became a major hit and a West Coast rap anthem.

“Nothing more powerful than rap music,” Lamar said while accepting Song of the Year. “We are the culture.”

Chappell Roan won Best New Artist, capping a breakthrough year. In her speech, she spoke about the struggles of being dropped by a label and called for better support for artists. “Record labels need to treat their artists as valuable employees,” she said.

Doechii won Best Rap Album, becoming only the third woman to do so. “Anything is possible,” she said in her speech, addressing Black women and girls. “Don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you.”

Sabrina Carpenter won Best Pop Vocal Album and performed her hits Espresso and Please Please Please. Shakira won Best Latin Pop Album before delivering a performance, and Charli XCX took home three awards, including Best Dance/Electronic Album.

Tribute to Los Angeles

The ceremony included tributes to Los Angeles, with host Trevor Noah announcing that at least $7 million was raised for wildfire relief.

Firefighters presented Beyonce with her award, while students affected by the fires performed We Are The World with Stevie Wonder in tribute to Quincy Jones.

The show opened with a performance of I Love LA by a group including Sheryl Crow and John Legend, while Billie Eilish performed Birds of a Feather wearing an LA Dodgers cap.

“I love you, LA,” Eilish said to cheers.

Key winners:

  • Album of the Year: Cowboy Carter - Beyonce
  • Record of the Year: Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
  • Song of the Year: Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
  • Best New Artist: Chappell Roan
  • Best Rap Album: Alligator Bites Never Heal - Doechii
  • Best Country Album: Cowboy Carter - Beyonce
  • Best Pop Vocal Album: Short n' Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter
(With inputs from AFP)
album of the yearbeyoncecharli xcxcharli xcx grammysgrammy winsgrammys taylor swiftjaden smith grammyskendrick lamarsabrina carpentergrammys 2025grammy awards

Related News

chai-point-kumbh
News

Robotic tea machines serve chai to millions at Maha Kumbh Mela

Top 10 performances of Pawan Chopra
Top lists

Top 10 performances of Pawan Chopra

Eastern Eye

More For You

Manasvi Vashist: Bringing the right TV Beats

Manasvi Vashist

Manasvi Vashist: Bringing the right TV Beats

Eastern Eye

TALENTED TV star Manasvi Vashist has won over audiences with his memorable performances in popular drama serials like Imlie and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

In 2024, he joined the cast of the hit series Campus Beats, now in its fourth season and a fan favourite. With over a million Instagram followers, the Indian actor is excited about taking on more challenges in the future.

Keep ReadingShow less
George Singh: Celebrating 30 years of Chutney Soca and its global rise

George Singh

George Singh: Celebrating 30 years of Chutney Soca and its global rise

ASJAD NAZIR

CHUTNEY soca music is a beautiful blend of African, Caribbean, and Indian beats. It has helped define the south Asian diaspora across the Caribbean and is loved by millions around the world.

The brightest shining light of this popular music genre has been the Chutney Soca Monarch competition, which has taken place annually in Trinidad & Tobago for three decades.

Keep ReadingShow less
King Charles to appear in Amazon documentary on environmental causes

King Charles to share his environmental vision in an upcoming Amazon documentary

Getty Images

King Charles to appear in Amazon documentary on environmental causes

King Charles is set to appear in a new documentary produced by Amazon Prime Video, focusing on his lifelong dedication to environmental causes and sustainable living. Filming has already begun at Dumfries House in Scotland, a location closely tied to his charity work. The documentary will explore the themes of his 2010 book, Harmony: A New Way of Looking at Our World, which advocates for a deeper connection between humanity and nature.

The project marks a shift for the Royal Family, which has traditionally partnered with British broadcasters like the BBC and ITV for major productions. However, Charles’s decision to collaborate with Amazon reflects a modern approach to reaching global audiences. This move follows in the footsteps of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have a multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix, Amazon’s rival streaming platform.

Keep ReadingShow less
LA FireAid concert brings music legends together for wildfire relief

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day joins Steve Ballmer and others at the FireAid Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at the Intuit Dome

Getty Images

LA FireAid concert brings music legends together for wildfire relief

Los Angeles united in a soul-stirring evening of music and solidarity at the FireAid benefit concert, pouring their hearts into raising funds for California wildfire relief. Held at the iconic Kia Forum and the breathtaking Intuit Dome, the event showcased an unforgettable all-star lineup that transcended genres, showing us that even in the darkest of times, music has the power to heal, inspire, and bring us together as one.

Green Day opened the night with "Last Night on Earth," surprising fans by inviting Billie Eilish to join them for a duet. Later, Eilish and her brother Finneas returned for a stripped-down acoustic set, performing tracks from her latest album. "L.A. is my only home, and I've got you," she told the crowd.

One of the most talked-about moments was the long-awaited Nirvana reunion. Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, and Krist Novoselic performed together for the first time in years, joined by a rotating lineup of guest vocalists, including St. Vincent, Kim Gordon, Joan Jett, and Grohl's daughter, Violet.

Katy Perry, wrapped in the California state flag, had the crowd singing along to "California Gurls," while Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, and Pink delivered high-energy sets. No Doubt's reunion was another highlight, with Gwen Stefani leading the band through hits like "Just a Girl" and "Don't Speak."

Dr. Dre made an unexpected appearance with Anderson. Paak, energising the audience with "California Love." Rock and pop legends, including Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart, Sting, Stevie Wonder, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Joni Mitchell also rocked the stage.

The lineup stretched across genres, featuring performances from Alanis Morissette, John Mayer, Jelly Roll, Dawes, Graham Nash, Stephen Stills, The Black Crowes, John Fogerty, Peso Pluma, Gracie Abrams, Lil Baby, and Tate McRae.

Keep ReadingShow less
Comedian Shalaka Kurup joins The Ladies of Laughter

Shalaka Kurup

Comedian Shalaka Kurup joins The Ladies of Laughter

Eastern Eye

INDIAN stand-up comedian Shalaka Kurup has made a significant impact on the UK scene, earning multiple awards along the way.

Her unique brand of observational humour has connected with audiences from diverse backgrounds, establishing her as a rising star who is set to shine even brighter in the years ahead.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc