Beyoncé wears custom Manish Malhotra outfit with 10,000 Swarovski crystals during Cowboy Carter Paris concert

The Indian designer’s crystal-studded creation adds a touch of Bollywood glamour to Beyoncé’s Paris stage look.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z on stage during the Paris leg of the Cowboy Carter tour

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 23, 2025
Quick highlights:

  • Beyoncé wore a custom Manish Malhotra outfit for her Paris concert on 19 June as part of the Cowboy Carter tour.
  • The black ensemble was embellished with thousands of crystals and styled with matching heels.
  • Jay-Z joined her on stage for a rare live duet of Crazy in Love.
  • Malhotra shared clips on Instagram, calling the collaboration a proud moment for Indian fashion.

Beyoncé turned heads at her Paris concert this week by stepping out in a custom outfit designed by Indian couturier Manish Malhotra, putting South Asian fashion in the global spotlight. The concert, held at the Stade de France on 19 June, was part of her ongoing Cowboy Carter tour.

The look was both theatrical and refined, perfectly suited to the energy of the show and Beyoncé’s larger-than-life stage persona.


Manish Malhotra’s design lights up Beyoncé’s Paris performance

Beyoncé’s stage presence is always powerful, but this time, her outfit drew just as much attention. The all-black ensemble, a bodysuit layered with boots and encrusted with Swarovski crystals, was designed exclusively by Malhotra for the Paris concert on 19 June.

Jay-Z made a surprise appearance for Crazy in Love, keeping it low-key in streetwear while Beyoncé’s shimmering outfit took centre stage. Malhotra, known for dressing Bollywood’s biggest stars, called the collaboration a "historic milestone" in a brief post on Instagram. He shared a clip from the Paris concert showing Beyoncé performing alongside her husband, Jay-Z. This is one of his most high-profile international features to date, as he is best known for dressing Bollywood stars.


Cultural crossover in Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour wardrobe

This is not the first time Beyoncé has embraced global fashion, but her choice to wear an Indian designer at a major tour stop sends a powerful message about representation. It reflects a growing trend of cultural crossover and deeper appreciation for South Asian craftsmanship in mainstream Western entertainment.


Fans and fashion watchers were quick to praise the ensemble, calling it bold, glamorous, and refreshingly different. With tour dates continuing through July, it remains to be seen if Beyoncé will showcase more international designers. But for now, Malhotra’s moment in Paris stands out.

