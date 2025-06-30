Kareena Kapoor says Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing still haunts her: ‘I didn’t sleep for months’

Quick highlights:
- Kareena Kapoor has spoken out for the first time about Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing.
- Saif was attacked at home in January 2025 during a burglary attempt.
- Their sons, Taimur and Jeh, witnessed the violent episode.
- Kareena says the family is still coping but trying to move forward together.
Actor Kareena Kapoor has opened up for the first time about the terrifying night her husband, Saif Ali Khan, was stabbed by an intruder at their Mumbai home. In a deeply personal interview with journalist Barkha Dutt, Kareena admitted that the incident left her shaken and sleepless for months, especially with their children, Taimur and Jeh, present during the attack.
The January 2025 break-in at their Bandra residence ended with Saif being stabbed six times. The attacker, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, entered the flat during a failed burglary attempt and assaulted Saif in four-year-old Jeh’s room. The actor underwent emergency surgery to remove part of the knife lodged near his spine.
Kareena Kapoor says the incident left their children Taimur and Jeh shakenGetty Images
‘I still haven’t come to terms with it,’ says Kareena Kapoor
Kareena described the emotional aftermath of the attack as “something I haven’t fully processed.” She spoke about the trauma of watching a violent act unfold inside their own home, saying, “Seeing someone in your child’s room, that doesn’t leave you. For weeks, I couldn’t sleep.”
She said that such incidents felt “unthinkable in Mumbai,” where celebrity homes are considered secure. “It felt like something that happens elsewhere, not here. But it happened to us,” she said.
‘We’re stronger as a family, but my sons saw too much too soon’
Both of their sons witnessed the stabbing, something Kareena says forced her to balance her own trauma with parenting. “They’ve always lived a very protected life. Then this happened, and suddenly they saw blood, violence… I hope it teaches them resilience, but no child should have to go through that.”
Kareena and Saif are now focusing on healing as a family after the traumatic episodeGetty Images
Jeh, the younger of the two, has found his own way to cope. “He calls his father Batman and Iron Man. That’s how he sees him, like a superhero,” Kareena said, adding that the family has leaned on each other for strength and grown stronger as a unit.