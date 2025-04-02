Kareena Kapoor dazzles in red at Vivienne Westwood show in Mumbai

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor made a striking appearance at the Vivienne Westwood show in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, turning heads in a glamorous red ensemble. The event, held at the iconic Gateway of India, was a celebration of India’s rich textile heritage and featured an exclusive showcase of Vivienne Westwood’s Spring-Summer 2025 collection.

A show-stopping look

Kareena Kapoor, known for her impeccable fashion sense, was the cynosure of all eyes as she arrived in a stunning red gown featuring a thigh-high slit, corset bodice, and off-shoulder sleeves. Her outfit exuded elegance and sophistication, complemented by her gold-hued heels, which added a touch of glamour to her look.

Videos of the actor posing for the paparazzi have been making rounds on social media, capturing her poise and grace. Despite the chaos and shouts from photographers asking her to turn their way, Kareena remained unfazed, flashing a warm smile before heading inside the venue. Her effortless charm and striking presence once again reaffirmed her status as a true fashion icon.

About the Vivienne Westwood Show

The Vivienne Westwood fashion show in Mumbai is a collaboration with the Department of Textiles, Maharashtra. The event highlights the fusion of Indian textiles with contemporary global fashion, showcasing special archive pieces and a capsule collection featuring couture designs made from handwoven Indian silks, Khadi, cotton, and wool.

Vivienne Westwood, a legendary British fashion designer, was known for her punk-inspired aesthetic and commitment to sustainability. This show aims to honour her legacy while celebrating the craftsmanship of Indian artisans. Several prominent celebrities, actors, and musicians were expected to attend the grand event, further solidifying its importance in the fashion industry.

Kareena Kapoor’s Eid celebrations

Just a day before her dazzling appearance at the fashion show, Kareena Kapoor and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, celebrated Eid with their family. The couple hosted a warm and intimate gathering, complete with a delicious lunch, attended by their close relatives. Saif’s sister, Saba Pataudi, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram featuring pictures from the occasion, captioned, “Family matters most.”

This Eid held special significance for the family, as it marked Saif’s first since the shocking home invasion incident in January, during which he was stabbed and had to undergo multiple surgeries. Since then, the couple has maintained a more guarded approach regarding their personal lives, particularly when it comes to their children, Taimur and Jeh.

Despite the challenges, Kareena and Saif continue to cherish family moments while balancing their professional commitments. Their bond and resilience serve as an inspiration to their fans, who eagerly follow their journey both on and off the screen.

Fashion powerhouse

Kareena remains an unstoppable force Instagram/ kareenakapoorkhan

Kareena Kapoor’s recent appearance at the Vivienne Westwood show reaffirmed her status as a fashion powerhouse. Dressed in a breathtaking red gown, she effortlessly stole the spotlight, embodying grace and confidence. Her participation in such a prestigious event further solidifies her global influence in both the fashion and entertainment industries.

Coupled with her family celebrations and thriving film career, Kareena remains an unstoppable force. Whether gracing the red carpet or spending cherished moments with loved ones, she continues to captivate audiences with her elegance and authenticity. As she moves forward with her upcoming projects, her fans eagerly await her next move, knowing she will continue to make waves in the industry.