Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Kareena Kapoor dazzles in red at Vivienne Westwood show in Mumbai

she arrived in a stunning red gown featuring a thigh-high slit, corset bodice, and off-shoulder sleeves

Kareena Kapoor

Striking appearance at the Vivienne Westwood show

Instagram/ kareenakapoorkhan
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 02, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor made a striking appearance at the Vivienne Westwood show in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, turning heads in a glamorous red ensemble. The event, held at the iconic Gateway of India, was a celebration of India’s rich textile heritage and featured an exclusive showcase of Vivienne Westwood’s Spring-Summer 2025 collection.

A show-stopping look

Kareena Kapoor, known for her impeccable fashion sense, was the cynosure of all eyes as she arrived in a stunning red gown featuring a thigh-high slit, corset bodice, and off-shoulder sleeves. Her outfit exuded elegance and sophistication, complemented by her gold-hued heels, which added a touch of glamour to her look.

Videos of the actor posing for the paparazzi have been making rounds on social media, capturing her poise and grace. Despite the chaos and shouts from photographers asking her to turn their way, Kareena remained unfazed, flashing a warm smile before heading inside the venue. Her effortless charm and striking presence once again reaffirmed her status as a true fashion icon.

About the Vivienne Westwood Show

The Vivienne Westwood fashion show in Mumbai is a collaboration with the Department of Textiles, Maharashtra. The event highlights the fusion of Indian textiles with contemporary global fashion, showcasing special archive pieces and a capsule collection featuring couture designs made from handwoven Indian silks, Khadi, cotton, and wool.

Vivienne Westwood, a legendary British fashion designer, was known for her punk-inspired aesthetic and commitment to sustainability. This show aims to honour her legacy while celebrating the craftsmanship of Indian artisans. Several prominent celebrities, actors, and musicians were expected to attend the grand event, further solidifying its importance in the fashion industry.

Kareena Kapoor’s Eid celebrations

Just a day before her dazzling appearance at the fashion show, Kareena Kapoor and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, celebrated Eid with their family. The couple hosted a warm and intimate gathering, complete with a delicious lunch, attended by their close relatives. Saif’s sister, Saba Pataudi, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram featuring pictures from the occasion, captioned, “Family matters most.”

This Eid held special significance for the family, as it marked Saif’s first since the shocking home invasion incident in January, during which he was stabbed and had to undergo multiple surgeries. Since then, the couple has maintained a more guarded approach regarding their personal lives, particularly when it comes to their children, Taimur and Jeh.

Despite the challenges, Kareena and Saif continue to cherish family moments while balancing their professional commitments. Their bond and resilience serve as an inspiration to their fans, who eagerly follow their journey both on and off the screen.

Fashion powerhouse

Kareena remains an unstoppable forceInstagram/ kareenakapoorkhan

Kareena Kapoor’s recent appearance at the Vivienne Westwood show reaffirmed her status as a fashion powerhouse. Dressed in a breathtaking red gown, she effortlessly stole the spotlight, embodying grace and confidence. Her participation in such a prestigious event further solidifies her global influence in both the fashion and entertainment industries.

Coupled with her family celebrations and thriving film career, Kareena remains an unstoppable force. Whether gracing the red carpet or spending cherished moments with loved ones, she continues to captivate audiences with her elegance and authenticity. As she moves forward with her upcoming projects, her fans eagerly await her next move, knowing she will continue to make waves in the industry.

bollywood starfashion industryfashion powerhouseglobal influencespringsummer 2025thighhigh slitkareena kapoor

Related News

Child benefit payments set to rise for UK families
News

Child benefit payments set to rise for UK families

Val Kilmer
Entertainment

Hollywood legend: 5 most iconic roles of Val Kilmer

Messi set to return to India after 14 years for exhibition match in Kerala
Football

Messi set to return to India after 14 years for exhibition match in Kerala

New TB action plan proposed as cases surge
News

New TB action plan proposed as cases surge

More For You

Kylie Jenner

Kylie stunned in the form-fitting latex dresses

Instagram/ kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner stuns in revealing latex dress for new collaboration with POSTER GIRL

Kylie Jenner has once again left fans in awe with her latest fashion statement, unveiling a new collaboration with the British fashion label POSTER GIRL. The reality TV star, entrepreneur, and beauty mogul showcased a series of striking latex designs, turning heads with her bold and daring looks.

On Friday morning, Jenner announced the exciting partnership between her clothing company, KHY, and POSTER GIRL, sharing photos of herself modelling the eye-catching ensembles. The images, which quickly went viral, feature Kylie in form-fitting latex dresses that accentuate her curves, with one look in a seductive red and another in a sleek black design.

Keep ReadingShow less
AP Dhillon

From dropping beats to dropping jaws—AP Dhillon steals the show at Chanel in Paris

AP Dhillon owns the spotlight: From Brown Munde to Chanel’s front row in Paris

From selling out arenas to sitting front row at Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show, the Punjabi rap superstar is moving in spaces once reserved for fashion’s elite. And he’s doing it with the same effortless swagger that made him a household name across South Asia and now, Europe.

AP Dhillon brings his signature style to Chanel’s front row

Keep ReadingShow less
Naomi Watts Cheers as Daughter Kai Makes Debut at Paris Fashion Week

Kai made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week

Instagram/ naomiwatts

Naomi Watts celebrates as daughter Kai makes stunning runway debut at Paris Fashion Week

Naomi Watts, the acclaimed British-Australian actress, has long been a fixture in Hollywood, known for her captivating performances in films like The Impossible and Mulholland Drive. But this week, it was her 16-year-old daughter, Kai Schreiber, who stole the spotlight. Kai made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week, walking for the prestigious fashion house Valentino, and Naomi couldn’t have been prouder.

A star-studded debut

Kai’s debut on the Valentino catwalk was nothing short of spectacular. Dressed in a knit snakeskin mini dress with a dramatic feathered collar, the young model exuded confidence and elegance. The ensemble was completed with a beige headband, Havana sunglasses featuring blue lenses, white lace stockings, and matching sandals adorned with a rose strap. The look was bold, sophisticated, and perfectly suited to the high-fashion atmosphere of Paris Fashion Week.

Keep ReadingShow less
From heirlooms to high fashion : India's top 5 jewellery icons shaping global luxury

Celebrating the Masters Who Are Shaping India’s Jewellery Legacy on the Global Stage

India’s top 5 jewellery icons redefining high fashion and global luxury in 2025

There was a time when Indian jewellery was synonymous with heritage—something passed down through generations, worn at weddings, and locked away in velvet-lined boxes. Today, it’s a global phenomenon, dazzling on the world’s biggest fashion runways, red carpets, and luxury storefronts. From Manhattan’s high-fashion districts to Middle Eastern opulence, Indian jewellery designers are no longer confined to the subcontinent’s glittering bazaars. They are redefining luxury, one exquisite creation at a time. Their journey is not just about adornment; it’s a celebration of India’s rich heritage but reimagined for the world.

Indian jewellery, redefining global luxuryGetty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Get glowing with these trending and chic styles

Get glowing with these trending and chic styles

THE world of hair is always buzzing at the beginning of a new year, with fresh trends set to change the beauty game.

From daring cuts to sleek, simple styles, the 2025 hair trends offer something for everyone, making it the perfect time to try something new. Fashion catwalks, influencers, and top salons have shown there is plenty to get excited about.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc