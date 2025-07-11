Skip to content
 
Hermes Birkin handbag fetches record £7.4m at Paris auction

Jane Birkin, a celebrated figure in French and British cinema from the 1960s onwards

Hermes Birkin handbag

The handbag is now the most valuable ever sold at auction

Reuters
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 11, 2025
Highlights:

  • The original Hermes Birkin bag sold for £7.4m at Sotheby’s Paris.
  • It belonged to British actress and singer Jane Birkin.
  • The handbag is now the most valuable ever sold at auction.
  • It ranks as the second most expensive fashion item sold globally.

A record-breaking sale

The original Hermes Birkin handbag, once owned by British actress and singer Jane Birkin, has been sold for £7.4 million at a Sotheby’s auction in Paris, setting a new world record for the most valuable handbag ever sold at auction.

The sale, held on Thursday, saw the iconic fashion item exceed all expectations, with Sotheby’s calling it “a startling demonstration of the power of a legend.” The bag is now also the second most expensive fashion item ever sold at auction, following the £24 million paid for Judy Garland’s ruby red slippers from The Wizard of Oz in 2024.

The origin of the Birkin

Jane Birkin, a celebrated figure in French and British cinema from the 1960s onwards, inspired the creation of the handbag during a chance encounter in 1981. She was seated next to Jean-Louis Dumas, then artistic director at Hermes, on an Air France flight. Using a wicker basket as her carry-on, Birkin remarked that handbags at the time were too small for her needs.

In response, Dumas began sketching potential designs with Birkin on the back of an airline sick bag. Hermes introduced a prototype in 1985 and asked for Birkin’s permission to name the new style after her. The design quickly gained traction and evolved into a status symbol within the fashion world.

Cultural significance and celebrity appeal

Since its launch, the Birkin bag has been associated with luxury and exclusivity. It has been carried by global celebrities including Kate Moss, Victoria Beckham, Khloe Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez.

Speaking about the sale, Morgane Halimi, Sotheby’s global head of handbags and fashion, said: “It is a startling demonstration of the power of a legend and its capacity to ignite the passion and desire of collectors seeking exceptional items with unique provenance.”

Previous record and global recognition

Before this auction, the highest-selling handbag was the Hermes white Himalaya niloticus crocodile diamond retourne Kelly 28, which sold for £380,000 in 2021. The sale of the original Birkin now marks a defining moment in both fashion history and the luxury collectibles market.

luxury brandparishermes birkin

