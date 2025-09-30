Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Aishwarya Rai and Simone Ashley rewrite South Asian stardom: The Paris Fashion Week selfie that said it all

Two stars from different worlds, one iconic moment backstage showing that South Asian talent now belongs on every global stage.

Aishwarya Rai Paris Fashion Week

Bollywood’s queen meets Bridgerton’s star: South Asian stardom on the Paris runway

Getty Images/ Instagram/simoneashleyworld
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 30, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • A backstage selfie of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Simone Ashley went viral.
  • Aishwarya Rai walked the runway in a dramatic Indian sherwani.
  • Her outfit featured 10-inch diamond-embellished cuffs.
  • Ashley represents the rising power of the diaspora.
  • She is best known for her lead role in Bridgerton.

That photo wasn’t planned. It was a quick snap backstage in Paris. Two women, Aishwarya Rai and Simone Ashley, leaned together for a second. One is a titan of Bollywood, a global icon for decades. The other is a British star who smashed her way into one of Netflix’s biggest shows.

The image went viral instantly. But why did this particular picture hit so hard? It’s because it shows a fracture in the old rules. For years, these two paths to fame, one from the heart of Indian cinema, the other from the Western diaspora, ran on separate tracks. That selfie is the moment the tracks collided.

Aishwarya Rai Paris Fashion Week Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai and Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley shared a rare backstage moment at Paris Fashion WeekInstagram/simoneashleyworld


The sovereign and the storm

You have to understand, Aishwarya Rai didn't just show up in Paris. She owned the room, wearing a custom Manish Malhotra sherwani. This was no accident. It was a message. The outfit, with those massive 10-inch cuffs embroidered with diamonds, screamed what everyone already knew: she doesn't just represent herself, she was bringing an entire culture with her. Her journey was one of sovereign expansion: from Miss World, to Bollywood royalty, to a Cannes fixture and being a global ambassador for over twenty years.

Aishwarya Rai Paris Fashion Week Aishwarya stuns in a Manish Malhotra sherwaniGetty Images


Then there’s Simone Ashley. She didn't emerge from a system that anointed her. In fact, she crashed into one. Her role as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton can be called as a 'cultural detonation’. In a genre built on white European fantasy, she became the lead, the object of desire, the "storm" that upended the entire ton. Simone took the role that, for generations, nobody thought a woman like her could have and made diaspora the main character.

Aishwarya Rai Paris Fashion Week Simone Ashley walks the runway during the "You're Worth It" L'Or\u00e9al Paris Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week Getty Images


Why the selfie mattered

Selfies don’t always shift industries. This one mattered because it compressed several stories at once: a veteran who built a bridge between Bollywood and the world, and a diaspora actor who rose inside Western storytelling. The image almost flattened geography, like it made Mumbai and London feel like neighbours for a moment.


The real architects: Your remote control

So, what collapsed the chasm? Don't just credit the fashion houses, credit the algorithm. The true designer of this moment is the streaming revolution. Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ demolished cultural borders.

They created a new, shared reality. A teenager in London binge-watches Bridgerton the same weekend her cousin in Mumbai does. A family in Ohio discovers Aishwarya’s classic Devdas with a single click. This constant, fluid exchange has rewired our expectations. We no longer see "Indian cinema" and "British TV" as separate categories. They are just… shows. On the same screen. This is in fact the new, borderless territory where Aishwarya and Simone can finally meet as equals.


The business behind the moment

Beauty and fashion are commercial machines. Aishwarya’s long-term role as a global L’Oréal ambassador is a branded pipeline that benefits from moments like this. For brands, a shared image of two recognisable South Asian stars expands audience reach across markets in India, the UK, and diaspora communities, and creates headline value that’s cheaper than a campaign shoot.


Where this really lands

There’s a less flashy truth under the glitter. The selfie is not a solution for structural gaps. Casting still leans on old networks; creative lead roles, production power, and money don’t shift overnight because an image goes viral. But the photograph is a lever, because it changes perception, and perception nudges hiring, and hiring changes stories. Two women sharing a frame doesn’t fix policy, but it nudges culture. That nudge matters faster now because audiences, not just executives, are watching.


A different kind of ending

It’s the moment we can finally see that the two separate, parallel struggles: the struggle for global recognition from within Bollywood, and the struggle for mainstream acceptance from within the diaspora, have, against all odds, merged into a single, powerful front.


The photo is a lie because it makes it look easy, like it was always destined to happen. But let's be real. That moment rests on the back of decades of quiet fights, of doors being forced open, and a tech revolution that finally gave us a screen, and a world big enough for all of our stories.

manish malhotraparis fashion weeksimone ashleysouth asian stars in hollywoodaishwarya rai

Related News

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Urooj Ashfaq
Entertainment

Urooj Ashfaq's hilarious journey: Her top 10 comedy moments so far

More For You

The rise of Tollywood: Why UK Asians feel more ‘seen’ in Telugu films

Formulaic Hindi films lose ground as Telugu cinema delivers spectacle and authenticity that resonate with UK desi audiences

AI generated

The rise of Tollywood: Why UK Asians feel more ‘seen’ in Telugu films

Highlights:

  • Telugu blockbusters like RRR and Pushpa are drawing UK crowds.
  • Bollywood flops have pushed audiences to look elsewhere.
  • British Asians connect with stronger, rooted Telugu heroes.
  • Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG smashed overseas records.
  • More UK cinemas now screen Telugu films to meet demand.

The queue for a new Bollywood film was quiet. But around the corner, snaking down the street in a British city, a different queue was buzzing. It was not for a Hollywood blockbuster. The chatter was not in Hindi. It was in Telugu, English, and regional British Asian dialects, all waiting for a Pawan Kalyan film. This scene is becoming the new normal.

Formulaic Hindi films lose ground as Telugu cinema delivers spectacle and authenticity that resonate with UK desi audiences AI generated

Keep ReadingShow less
Gary Oldman knighted

Gary Oldman becomes Sir Gary in a Windsor Castle ceremony

Getty Images

Gary Oldman finally knighted at Windsor after once questioning why royals overlooked him

Highlights:

  • Gary Oldman becomes Sir Gary in a Windsor Castle ceremony.
  • He once joked about the royals never giving him a nod.
  • The actor's career is a wild ride from Sid Vicious to Winston Churchill.
  • Fans know him best today as the grubby spymaster in Slow Horses.
  • This honour lands six years after his Oscar win for The Darkest Hour.

So, it is finally official. Gary Oldman has officially become Sir Gary after receiving his knighthood at Windsor Castle. This feels like a long time coming, does it not? The actor, famous for completely vanishing into his roles, received the recognition for his services to drama. It is a proper cap on a career where he has played everyone from a punk rocker to a prime minister and even mentioned a few years back that the royal honour had somehow passed him by.

Gary Oldman knighted Gary Oldman becomes Sir Gary in a Windsor Castle ceremony Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Deepika Padukone Instagram

Workday gossip turns viral Deepika Padukone Farah Khan Instagram pact sparks online frenzy

Getty Images

What’s the truth behind the Deepika Padukone Farah Khan Instagram feud everyone is talking about?

Highlights:

  • Fans noticed Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan were not following each other on Instagram.
  • This sparked immediate speculation of a feud over Farah's on-air comments.
  • Farah Khan has directly addressed the rumours, calling them a "fake controversy."
  • She revealed a long-standing pact to avoid Instagram communication with Deepika.
  • The situation highlights how quickly online speculation can spiral from minor incidents.

Another day, another Bollywood storm in a teacup. This time, the internet's detective work landed on Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan's Instagram profiles, where a perceived 'unfollow' sparked a tidal wave of gossip. Farah Khan cracked a few jokes on her YouTube channel, and let's just say the internet ran with it. Everyone immediately connected her remarks to all that news about Deepika's new rules for her workday. But what actually went down is, as usual, a lot simpler than the headlines would have you believe.

Deepika Padukone Instagram Workday gossip turns viral Deepika Padukone Farah Khan Instagram pact sparks online frenzy Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Mahakali movie

Fans call Akshaye Khanna’s 'Mahakali' look Amitabh Bachchan 2.0 in Prasanth Varma universe

Instagram/prasanthvarmaofficial

Akshaye Khanna enters Tollywood with 'Mahakali' as fans debate striking resemblance to Amitabh Bachchan

Highlights:

  • The Bollywood actor is making his first foray into Tollywood with this mythological epic.
  • He will portray Shukracharya, the revered and cunning guru to the asuras.
  • The first-look poster shows a completely transformed Khanna amidst a chaotic landscape.
  • The film is the next chapter in Prasanth Varma's expanding cinematic universe.
  • Production is moving fast, aiming to finish by the end of this year.

Akshaye Khanna has just grabbed a role that is going to change things up. He is joining the Telugu film Mahakali, and honestly, it is a genius move. It is not a safe debut; he is going all in as Shukracharya, that famously powerful guru to the asuras. This throws him right into the thick of Prasanth Varma’s cinematic universe, a series that has seriously shaken up how we see mythological tales on screen.

Mahakali movie Fans call Akshaye Khanna’s 'Mahakali' look Amitabh Bachchan 2.0 in Prasanth Varma universe Instagram/prasanthvarmaofficial

Keep ReadingShow less
J K Rowling & Emma Watson

J K Rowling calls Emma Watson ignorant as old and new feminism collide in a bitter public feud

Getty Images

J K Rowling calls Emma Watson ignorant in trans rights feud exposing a deep generational divide in feminism

Highlights:

  • Rowling dismisses Watson's recent conciliatory tone as a calculated shift.
  • The author argues Watson's life of fame and wealth has left her ignorant of real-world issues.
  • A 2022 BAFTA speech and a poorly received note are cited as a major breaking point.
  • Rowling contrasts her own past poverty with Watson's privileged upbringing.
  • She firmly states that public disagreement from former collaborators warrants a public response.

The bitter divide between J K Rowling and the stars of her Harry Potter world has just gotten much deeper. In a raw and personal online post, the author tore into Emma Watson, attacking not just her opinions but her character. Rowling branded the actress as "ignorant," claiming her life of fame has left her utterly disconnected from reality. This comes immediately after Watson made a public attempt to soften their long-running and very public disagreement on transgender rights, a move that seems to have only made the Harry Potter feud worse.

J K Rowling & Emma Watson J K Rowling calls Emma Watson ignorant as old and new feminism collide in a bitter public feud Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us