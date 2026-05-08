Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Billie Eilish says she is 'tired' of empathy for animals becoming 'controversial'

Billie Eilish has responded to criticism sparked by her recent comments

Billie Eilish Reacts to Animal Empathy Backlash

Eilish went further by arguing that loving animals while continuing to eat meat was contradictory

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 08, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Billie Eilish defended her comments after saying “eating meat is inherently wrong”
  • The singer responded to criticism online by sharing graphic slaughterhouse footage on Instagram
  • Eilish has long been vocal about veganism, animal welfare and sustainable fashion

Billie Eilish doubles down after online backlash

Billie Eilish has responded to criticism sparked by her recent comments about meat consumption, insisting she is “tired” of empathy towards animals being treated as controversial.

The debate began after Eilish appeared in a video interview with Elle magazine, where she was asked to name “one hill” she would “die on”.

Anticipating a divided reaction, the singer acknowledged viewers “ain’t gonna like” her answer before stating that she believed “eating meat is inherently wrong”.

Eilish went further by arguing that loving animals while continuing to eat meat was contradictory, comments that quickly spread across social media and triggered arguments around ethics, accessibility and food choices.

Singer responds with graphic footage and strong statement

As criticism intensified online, Eilish addressed the backlash directly through Instagram Stories.

The singer shared graphic slaughterhouse videos marked as sensitive content before posting a lengthy message urging followers to confront what happens within the meat industry.

“Go watch a documentary or two,” Eilish wrote, encouraging people to examine both animal treatment and environmental damage linked to industrial farming.

She added that she was exhausted by the idea that “standing up for” living beings continued to provoke controversy.

The posts reignited discussion online, with supporters praising her consistency on animal rights while critics argued her comments overlooked economic and cultural realities surrounding food access.

Veganism and activism remain central to Eilish’s public image

Eilish has spoken publicly about veganism for years and has repeatedly linked her activism to both environmental and animal welfare concerns.

The singer became vegan at the age of 12 and has regularly used major public appearances to promote ethical fashion and animal rights causes.

In 2021, Eilish and her brother Finneas joined a livestream celebrating the anniversary of Farm Sanctuary, an organisation focused on farm animal advocacy.

The same year, Eilish attended the Met Gala wearing Oscar de la Renta after the label agreed to stop selling fur products.

At the time, Eilish said it was “shocking” that fur remained legal within fashion and described herself as proud to have helped push the company towards change.

veganismcriticismbacklashanimal welfarebillie eilish

Related News

Asif Khan Planet Omar
Entertainment

Asif Khan: Planet Omar gives British Muslims a voice on stage

atiha-sen-gupta
Entertainment

Atiha Sen Gupta's landmark play returns to Tara Theatre

Nitin-Ganatra-asian-artists
Entertainment

Nitin Ganatra: South Asian stories still have to prove their commercial worth

More For You

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner discusses her difficult experience with Ozempic

Getty Images

Kris Jenner says Ozempic left her saying “I can’t work anymore”

Highlights

  • Kris Jenner said she stopped using Ozempic after experiencing severe nausea
  • Jenner described peptide injections and supplements as a “game changer” for her energy levels and wellbeing
  • Interest in peptide-based wellness treatments continues to grow despite concerns around regulation and safety

Kris Jenner opens up about why Ozempic did not work for her

Kris Jenner has revealed she stopped using Ozempic after the medication left her feeling too unwell to continue.

Speaking on the SHE MD Podcast, Jenner discussed her experience with GLP-1 drugs while appearing alongside gynaecologist Dr Thais Aliabadi and women’s advocate Mary Alice Haney.

Keep ReadingShow less