Billie Eilish says she is 'tired' of empathy for animals becoming 'controversial'

Highlights

Billie Eilish defended her comments after saying “eating meat is inherently wrong”

The singer responded to criticism online by sharing graphic slaughterhouse footage on Instagram

Eilish has long been vocal about veganism, animal welfare and sustainable fashion

Billie Eilish doubles down after online backlash

Billie Eilish has responded to criticism sparked by her recent comments about meat consumption, insisting she is “tired” of empathy towards animals being treated as controversial.

The debate began after Eilish appeared in a video interview with Elle magazine, where she was asked to name “one hill” she would “die on”.

Anticipating a divided reaction, the singer acknowledged viewers “ain’t gonna like” her answer before stating that she believed “eating meat is inherently wrong”.

Eilish went further by arguing that loving animals while continuing to eat meat was contradictory, comments that quickly spread across social media and triggered arguments around ethics, accessibility and food choices.

Singer responds with graphic footage and strong statement

As criticism intensified online, Eilish addressed the backlash directly through Instagram Stories.

The singer shared graphic slaughterhouse videos marked as sensitive content before posting a lengthy message urging followers to confront what happens within the meat industry.

“Go watch a documentary or two,” Eilish wrote, encouraging people to examine both animal treatment and environmental damage linked to industrial farming.

She added that she was exhausted by the idea that “standing up for” living beings continued to provoke controversy.

The posts reignited discussion online, with supporters praising her consistency on animal rights while critics argued her comments overlooked economic and cultural realities surrounding food access.

Veganism and activism remain central to Eilish’s public image

Eilish has spoken publicly about veganism for years and has repeatedly linked her activism to both environmental and animal welfare concerns.

The singer became vegan at the age of 12 and has regularly used major public appearances to promote ethical fashion and animal rights causes.

In 2021, Eilish and her brother Finneas joined a livestream celebrating the anniversary of Farm Sanctuary, an organisation focused on farm animal advocacy.

The same year, Eilish attended the Met Gala wearing Oscar de la Renta after the label agreed to stop selling fur products.

At the time, Eilish said it was “shocking” that fur remained legal within fashion and described herself as proud to have helped push the company towards change.