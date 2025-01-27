Attack on Saif Ali Khan: Mistaken identities and wrongful detention add layers of mystery to case

Eastern Eye caught up with the trained theatre actor to discuss his “amazing and unforgettable” journey in television.

What first got you interested in acting?

The first thing that got me interested in acting was money. But later, I began to understand the art, and it became something I truly enjoyed. As they say, when your work becomes fun, it doesn’t feel like work any more.

How did you feel about landing a lead role in Lakshmi Narayan?

It was a dream come true, almost like divine intervention, because playing such an important role requires blessings. I can confidently say I was blessed. The channel, production team, and producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary appreciated my performance, and I’m really grateful to them. All these forces coming together made it a unique and unforgettable experience.

Did you feel pressure when the role of Lord Vishnu was offered to you?

Yes, portraying such a revered character, deeply connected to people’s emotions, initially felt like a lot of pressure. But I surrendered it all to God and would simply say, “whatever happens, it will be because of you.” I trusted that he would guide me through it.

As an actor, how did you approach a character like this, and what was the experience like?

Working on these shows has been a dream come true. Playing the lead in any series teaches you a lot. I learned so much – about direction, the director of photography’s role, and how production is managed. As an actor, you evolve significantly, especially when you take on the role of a protagonist, as the focus is centred on you. This invaluable experience is something I will carry with me forever, and it will undoubtedly benefit me in all the future projects I work on.

Your shows Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav and Lakshmi Narayan – Sukh Samarthya Santulan have been a big success. Why do you think spiritual shows like these are so loved?

Spiritual shows are deeply cherished in India because we are a very religious country. The spiritual values taught in our Puranas and Vedas keep us grounded in our value system. These teachings form the foundation of every religion in India, which is why people relate to them so strongly.

Spiritual shows guide us on the path of dharma (righteousness) and karma (actions and virtues). They resonate deeply because, ultimately, everything in life connects back to these principles. They inspire people to live by these values and to follow the path they illuminate.

What is the acting plan going forward?

I want to return to theatre, as it’s a space where I can learn and develop new skills. At the same time, I believe in the importance of unlearning – emptying my cup, so to speak, to make room for new knowledge and growth. The process of unlearning is just as crucial as learning. Going back to my roots in theatre will allow me to evolve further as an actor.

Do you have a dream role?

I don’t have a specific dream role anymore. I used to think about it earlier, but over time, I’ve realised that I don’t want to wait for one particular role. Instead, I focus on the characters that come my way. For me, it’s about evaluating whether I can do justice to the role and fully immersing myself in it. Rather than waiting for a dream role, I look forward to good, challenging characters that help me grow and push my boundaries as an actor.

Dwivedi in Shiv Shakti

Who would you love to work with?

There are so many talented people I would love to collaborate with, such as Pankaj Tripathi, Tabu, Ranbir Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, and many others. Sharing the screen with them someday would be an incredible experience. Tell us something about you that not many people know. I’m quite a private person and prefer to keep things to myself. If something is out there and people know about it, it’s because it was meant to be shared. If I haven’t shared something, it’s intentional, and I like to keep it that way.

What are your passions away from work?

Outside of work, I love playing cricket whenever I get the chance. I call my friends, and we always make time for a good game. I also enjoy reading books.

What do you most enjoy watching as an audience member?

I enjoy watching action-packed movies and thrillers that keep you on the edge of your seat. I also love theatre plays – they’re an experience I truly enjoy.

What inspires you as an actor?

What inspires me as an actor is the opportunity to live different lives on screen. There’s my personal life, and then there’s the life of the character I’m portraying. Diving deep into a character, researching it, and truly understanding it is incredibly fulfilling.

When audiences start believing in you, when they smile or cry with you, it creates a connection that brings a real sense of accomplishment. That connection is the most fulfilling part of being an actor and something every actor strives for.