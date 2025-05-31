Saif Ali Khan opens up on his idea of success as Bollywood’s work hour debate takes centre stage

While much of Bollywood still chases longer hours and larger deals, Saif Ali Khan is thinking about something far simpler: getting home in time to tuck his kids in.

At a recent media event in Dubai, the actor opened up about what success means to him today. It’s not about box office numbers or prestige projects. It’s about showing up for the small moments at home, especially with his young sons, Taimur and Jeh. “Coming back to find them asleep, that’s not what I want,” he admitted. “If I can catch even thirty minutes with them at the end of the day, that’s worth more than a full day on set.”

Saif highlights the importance of being present for children and parents Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan





His words come just as Deepika Padukone reportedly exited Spirit, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming thriller, allegedly over demands such as shorter shifts and a hefty fee. Deepika, who recently welcomed her first child, is said to have requested an eight-hour cap on her workday, profit-sharing, and dialogue flexibility, none of which went down well with the makers. She was later replaced by Animal star Triptii Dimri.

Though some industry voices labelled Deepika’s conditions “unreasonable,” others are starting to echo her call for change. Saif isn’t alone. Ajay Devgn recently said that any fair filmmaker should be okay with an eight-hour day, especially for working mothers.

Saif Ali Khan slams Bollywood’s long hours says coming home before kids sleep is real success Getty Images





In Saif’s case, it’s not just about parenting. It’s also about being present for his mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. “I’m at that age where I need to call both my mum and my kids,” he said, adding that he doesn’t work during his children’s school breaks. “That time is sacred.”

He also pointed out that it’s the everyday things like cooking together, eating meals as a family that hold a home together. “Work will always be there,” he said. “But those moments with your kids, once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

Saif Ali Khan attend the debut of the book 'The Perils of Being Moderately Famous' written by his sister along with his family Getty Images





As the industry continues to debate what counts as ‘professional’, voices like Saif’s are shifting the focus from hustle to home. Up next, he’s filming Race 4 and prepping for a biopic with Rahul Dholakia, but he’s made it clear: if it’s between a big scene and a family dinner, the latter wins.