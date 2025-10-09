Saif Ali Khan reveals why he walked out of hospital after knife attack despite his mother’s warning

Highlights:

Saif Ali Khan's hospital trip was a mess, from a sleepy attendant to insisting on a stretcher.

He just ignored everyone telling him to use a wheelchair when it was time to leave.

His own mother, Sharmila Tagore, is still annoyed he did not listen to her.

A chilling detail: his son Jeh was nicked by the knife too during the chaos.

Right, so Saif Ali Khan is talking about the knife attack now. He is actually talking about it. He is filling in the blanks from that night at his Bandra home, the one that ended with him in surgery. And he is explaining that moment he left the hospital, no wheelchair, no ambulance, just walking. It was a conscious choice after the knife attack, his way of saying he was still on his feet.

What exactly went down that night?

He saw the man standing over Jeh’s bed, armed. During the struggle, the assailant’s knife even nicked his young son Jeh. The attacker managed to stab Saif six times before fleeing.

Why did Saif Ali Khan deny a wheelchair after the attack?

The hospital scene was weirdly placid and almost sleepy especially the emergency area. He knew the second he walked in, he would require a stretcher. But the attendant on duty just offered a wheelchair. He had to argue, “No, I think I need a stretcher.” The guy was not really getting it. In the end, Saif said he had to snap the guy to attention by stating his name and calling it a medical emergency. That is when everything kicked off.

That initial refusal of aid, bizarrely, set the tone. Later, after a week in hospital and surgery, he was again faced with the wheelchair question for his discharge. “It just did not seem to be necessary.” He could move, though in pain. So why would he pretend otherwise?





Why did he walk out of the hospital?

Here is the thing: everyone had an opinion. Someone said to take an ambulance, and another insisted on the wheelchair. The media was camped outside, curious and waiting. His own instinct cut through the noise. He figured, why feed the panic? Why have his family, his fans, seeing him wheeled out or driven away in an ambulance?

He decided the right message was the simplest one: just walk out. Show them you are upright and okay. It was a picture message, literally.





Of course, the plan backfired a bit online, with some calling the whole thing fake. His mother, Sharmila Tagore, certainly thought he had made a mistake, telling Twinkle Khanna that if he had just listened to her and used the wheelchair, “there would have been no controversy.” But for Saif, the intention was only to reassure.