Saif Ali Khan reveals why he walked out of hospital after knife attack despite his mother’s warning

He says walking out on his own was his way of showing strength after the terrifying night.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan says he wanted to walk out of hospital to show fans he was fine

Instagram/saifalikhanpataudiworld
Pooja Pillai
Oct 09, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Saif Ali Khan's hospital trip was a mess, from a sleepy attendant to insisting on a stretcher.
  • He just ignored everyone telling him to use a wheelchair when it was time to leave.
  • His own mother, Sharmila Tagore, is still annoyed he did not listen to her.
  • A chilling detail: his son Jeh was nicked by the knife too during the chaos.

Right, so Saif Ali Khan is talking about the knife attack now. He is actually talking about it. He is filling in the blanks from that night at his Bandra home, the one that ended with him in surgery. And he is explaining that moment he left the hospital, no wheelchair, no ambulance, just walking. It was a conscious choice after the knife attack, his way of saying he was still on his feet.

Saif Ali Khan Saif Ali Khan says he wanted to walk out of hospital to show fans he was fine Instagram/saifalikhanpataudiworld


What exactly went down that night?

He saw the man standing over Jeh’s bed, armed. During the struggle, the assailant’s knife even nicked his young son Jeh. The attacker managed to stab Saif six times before fleeing.

Saif Ali Khan opens up about the night he was stabbed and his shocking hospital decisionInstagram/saifalikhanpataudiworld


Why did Saif Ali Khan deny a wheelchair after the attack?

The hospital scene was weirdly placid and almost sleepy especially the emergency area. He knew the second he walked in, he would require a stretcher. But the attendant on duty just offered a wheelchair. He had to argue, “No, I think I need a stretcher.” The guy was not really getting it. In the end, Saif said he had to snap the guy to attention by stating his name and calling it a medical emergency. That is when everything kicked off.

That initial refusal of aid, bizarrely, set the tone. Later, after a week in hospital and surgery, he was again faced with the wheelchair question for his discharge. “It just did not seem to be necessary.” He could move, though in pain. So why would he pretend otherwise?


Why did he walk out of the hospital?

Here is the thing: everyone had an opinion. Someone said to take an ambulance, and another insisted on the wheelchair. The media was camped outside, curious and waiting. His own instinct cut through the noise. He figured, why feed the panic? Why have his family, his fans, seeing him wheeled out or driven away in an ambulance?

He decided the right message was the simplest one: just walk out. Show them you are upright and okay. It was a picture message, literally.


Of course, the plan backfired a bit online, with some calling the whole thing fake. His mother, Sharmila Tagore, certainly thought he had made a mistake, telling Twinkle Khanna that if he had just listened to her and used the wheelchair, “there would have been no controversy.” But for Saif, the intention was only to reassure.

bollywood controversyknife attackmedical emergencysharmila tagoresaif ali khan attack

Romesh Ranganathan

Romesh Ranganathan makes his first West End appearance in Woman in Mind alongside Sheridan Smith

Getty Images

Romesh Ranganathan jokes he might go work in a café if people get tired of seeing him

Highlights:

  • Romesh admits he’s aware of possible overexposure but says he chooses work based on gut feeling and quality.
  • He makes his West End debut opposite Sheridan Smith in Alan Ayckbourn’s Woman in Mind.
  • The play runs at the Duke of York’s Theatre from 9 December to 28 February, then in Sunderland and Glasgow in March.
  • Romesh will play Bill, the doctor who links Susan’s real and imagined worlds.
  • He balances television, radio, and stage work by turning down offers he doesn’t think he can do well.

Romesh Ranganathan says he knows the word “overexposure” follows him around and he’s decided it’s a risk worth taking. The comedian, who is making his West End debut, told the BBC he deliberately turns down roles at times but will say yes when a job feels right, putting “overexposure” and the play’s pull, plus the chance to work with Sheridan Smith, at the centre of his decision. This new stage turn comes as Romesh juggles television presenting, radio, and touring stand-up, and it is also his first proper stage role since primary school.

Romesh Ranganathan Romesh Ranganathan makes his first West End appearance in Woman in Mind alongside Sheridan Smith Getty Images

